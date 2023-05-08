At half time on the final day of the EFL Championship everything seemed rather clear cut. The two teams that had begun the day in the last two playoff spots would remain in place. Such circumstances could never be allowed in the world's most unpredictable league.

Sunderland found themselves to be the beneficiaries of an afternoon of high drama at The Den, where Millwall blew a two goal lead to lose 4-3 to Blackburn, who let slip away a top six finish that seemed guaranteed as they led 3-1 at the interval. Coventry would still end the day in fifth after a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, who they will face off against in the semifinals later this week.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, find themselves bidding for back to back promotions. A club that seemed trapped in a waking nightmare only a few years ago is now dreaming of a return to the top flight six years after their relegation. Tony Mowbray had his former side Blackburn to thank for giving Sunderland a chance, one that seemed beyond them with 45 minutes left to go across the remaining games.

Millwall, after all, seemed to be cruising at the break. Duncan Watmore had scored a brace either side of Scott Wharton's strike for Blackburn Rovers, who needed a win of their own if they were to have even the faintest hope of reaching the playoffs. When Oliver Burke struck in the 39th minute it became the Lions' game to lose. That they did, as Joe Rankin-Costello and Ben Brereton-Diaz drew the visitors level before Millwall had even had a shot on target in the second half.

Chile international Brereton-Diaz is expected to depart for Spain as a free agent but he bid farewell to the Championship in style, providing the finishing touch as Blackburn went from back to front in one move that cut apart an exhausted Millwall defense. Their negative goal difference meant that Jon Dahl Tomasson's side could not scramble high enough up the table but they could serve as kingmakers.

The division's youngest side, Sunderland showed composure and quality to emerge victorious in an end to end clash with Preston North End at Deepdale. Young English strikers Liam Delap and Joe Gelhardt missed at both ends in the first half before Sunderland burst into life in the second. Amad Diallo started the party with a gorgeous curling strike from outside the box; within 11 minutes the three points were in the bag as Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke struck. A season that was supposed to be about consolidating a hard won spot in the second tier could yet end in the promised land of the Premier League, though they will have to overcome a Luton Town side who, with third long since secured, ended their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Hull City.

West Bromwich Albion started the day with hope of a top six finish and twice found themselves in the lead at Swansea but as the goals flew in for Sunderland it became apparent that the Baggies wouldn't be in the mix for a playoff spot even if they had won. Joel Piroe ultimately netted the winner for the Swans.

Burnley and Sheffield United had already guaranteed their spots in next season's Premier League. The former picked up a 3-0 win over Cardiff that means they will be the first Championship league winners to clear the 100 point mark since Leicester in 2014.

Championship playoff bracket

Semifinals first leg

Saturday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Luton Town

Sunday May 14, 7 a.m. ET: Coventry City vs. Middlesbrough

Semifinals second leg

Tuesday, May 16, 3 p.m. ET: Luton Town vs. Sunderland

Wednesday, May 17, 3 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Coventry City

The Championship Playoff Final takes place on Saturday, May 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET.