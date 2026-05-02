The final matchday of the EFL Championship has concluded with some unexpected results as Wrexham have failed to qualify for the Premier League playoffs that culminate with the final scheduled on Saturday, May 23 at Wembley. After Coventry won the league, Ipswich Town have also been promoted to the English Premier League, while four teams will battle for the playoffs this year: Millwall, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Hull City, with Derby County and Wrexham eliminated on the final day.

Elsewhere Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and, most notably, Leicester City have all been relegated to the third division with the Foxes suffering a heavy disappointment ten years after clinching a historic Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri. Let's take a look now at the results of the last matchday:

Blackburn 0, Leicester 1

Bristol City 2, Stoke 0

Derby 1, Sheffield United 2

Hull City 2, Norwich 1

Ipswich 3, QPR 0

Millwall 2, Oxford 0

Portsmouth 1, Birmingham 1

Preston 1, Southampton 3

Sheffield Wednesday 2, WBA 1

Swansea 3, Charlton 1

Watford 0, Coventry 4

Wrexham 2, Middlesbrough 2

When are the playoffs taking place?

The EFL playoffs are an annual series of matches to determine the final promotion places within each division of the EFL. Each set of playoffs involve the four teams that finish directly below the automatic promotion places. These teams meet in a series of matches, first the two-legged semifinal, and then a winner-take-all final to determine the final team that will be promoted. Here's the schedule:

Friday, 8 May 2026

Hull City vs. Millwall - 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, 9 May

Middlesbrough vs. Southampton - 7:30 a.m. ET

Monday, 11 May

Millwall vs. Hull City - 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 12 May

Southampton vs. Middlesbrough - 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, 23 May

Championship final - kick-off TBC