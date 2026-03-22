EFL Cup final score: Live updates as Arsenal, Manchester City contend for first trophy of the season

The first trophy of the season is officially up for grabs in England on Sunday as two likely contenders meet at London's Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final – Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Gunners venture to Wembley in the midst of an ambitious season, one that sees them as the favorites to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. They are also favored on Sunday, having perfected their craft over the last few years – they are easily Europe's best defensive teams, their depth and prowess on set pieces allowing them to spread the goalscoring load across multiple players.

City, meanwhile, arrive in London to play spoiler and with the hopes of winning a fifth EFL Cup under coach Pep Guardiola. They still boast a batch of world-class players like Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, the latter two in the midst of strong first seasons with the club, but City do not feel like a team at the peak of their powers. They are nine points adrift of Arsenal on the Premier League table and were just bounced from the Champions League following a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

For City, though, the EFL Cup is a chance to win their first trophy since the Premier League title in 2024, while Arsenal are chasing their first title since the FA Cup in 2020.

How to watch the EFL Cup final, odds