EFL Cup final score: Live updates as Arsenal, Manchester City contend for first trophy of the season
City have won the EFL Cup under Pep Guardiola, while Arsenal are chasing their first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup
The first trophy of the season is officially up for grabs in England on Sunday as two likely contenders meet at London's Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final – Arsenal and Manchester City.
The Gunners venture to Wembley in the midst of an ambitious season, one that sees them as the favorites to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. They are also favored on Sunday, having perfected their craft over the last few years – they are easily Europe's best defensive teams, their depth and prowess on set pieces allowing them to spread the goalscoring load across multiple players.
City, meanwhile, arrive in London to play spoiler and with the hopes of winning a fifth EFL Cup under coach Pep Guardiola. They still boast a batch of world-class players like Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo, the latter two in the midst of strong first seasons with the club, but City do not feel like a team at the peak of their powers. They are nine points adrift of Arsenal on the Premier League table and were just bounced from the Champions League following a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.
For City, though, the EFL Cup is a chance to win their first trophy since the Premier League title in 2024, while Arsenal are chasing their first title since the FA Cup in 2020.
How to watch the EFL Cup final, odds
- Date: Sunday, March 22 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Arsenal +130; Draw +210; Manchester City +200
Arsenal are pushing now
Riccardo Calafiori has been the best player for Arsenal in the second half and had two chances to score the first goal for the team of Arteta, but City are still in a solid advantage with few minutes left on the clock.
O'Reilly again!
Another goal for Manchester City and it's O'Reilly again! It looks like the final is kind of over now because Pep Guardiola's side are now 2-0 ahead in the final against Arsenal. Is it over for Arteta's team now?
Goal for Manchester City!
Manchester City are ahead! What a catastrophic mistake from Kepa and what a moment for it to happen. Cherki's cross floats into the keeper's hands, but he fails to hold it, and O'Reilly needs no second invitation, calmly finishing to draw first blood in the final.
A strange decision
A questionable call from the referee, who brought play to a halt just as Doku pounced on Kepa's error, cutting short what looked like a dangerous and potentially decisive chance for Haaland and Manchester City.
We're back!
The second half started, let's follow what happens now! No changes in the lineups.
Good chance there for City
Best moment for City right before the half as Haaland nearly heads home but White and Hincapie are their to disrupt his jump for the ball.
Nearing half time
Still scoreless but City improving. Controlling the ball well now atop the Arsenal box. All 11 players behind the ball for the Gunners at times.
City improving a bit
City on the ball a bit more now and taking it deep into Arsenal's have, but the defensive shape of the Gunners remains very good. Hardly allowing any opening and adjusting well to balls that switch the field. They have a handle of the ball and the game but yet to produce something super threatening.
20 minutes in
Three shots for Arsenal, two of which have gone on goal. City still looking for their first shot as it's been a quiet afternoon for Kepa so far. City struggling to get into the game as Arsenal are applying pressure and not giving the side from Manchester much of a chance to move into space.
A huge opening for Arsenal but Trafford delivers
It's been a very bright start from the Gunners, who don't seem to be finding it too difficult to glide up to City's box. From there White and Zubimendi combine despite miscuing their passes and through goes Havertz. Trafford, however, is live to the danger and is out quick enough to block the clipped effort.
And two more from Saka! City at sixes and sevens but they earn an opportunity to fix that. Or at least their goalkeeper does for them.
Kick off
Declan Rice knocks it back to Kepa, whose long ball is met by Rodri. He collides with an Arsenal body, City get a free kick and the 2026 EFL Cup Final is underway.
The teams are out
Wembley roars in anticipation. Kick off is moments away.
Wembley is filling up
The Arsenal end erupts to the sound of its modern anthem North London Forever, the post-pandemic track seized on by supporters and thrust upon a manager in Arteta only too keen to do whatever was required to build an atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium. It's then City's turn to take over the chanting with the name of John Stones, only fit enough for the bench, booming out as the blue and white flags flutter. There's barely 10 minutes to go now. The flame cannons are flaming, the Darude Sandstorm is building. Wembley awaits.
Who needs this most?
So with a quadruple on the line for Arsenal you'd really think this would have an existential mood for the Gunners? That's to say nothing of the six year wait for silverware and the best part of a decade since they've been able to celebrate winning a major prize with their supporters in a stadium.
Certainly on the way down Wembley Way it felt as much like an Arsenal home game as it did a showpiece final. Everyone in north London has got their red shirt on while naturally for City this feels a bit more familiar. You have to go back to 2009-10 for the last time this club didn't have a stop at the national stadium on their fixture list.
And yet I have a suspicion that City are going to need this trophy a little more than Arsenal this season. After all, if they don't win this what will they get? Certainly it'll do no favors to their hopes of reeling in the league leaders. You can read more here.
Team news talking points
Precious little good news for either manager here in north west London, where it seems like the tight selection decisions have broken against both Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.
For the former it's the absence of another center back. We knew Marc Guehi was ineligible to play but a late injury to Ruben Dias, who misses out on the sqaud entirely, means Ake comes in to partner Khusanov in central defense. Those two have started just ten games together this season and generally are only the centre back duo in the EFL Cup. With Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly flanking them and number two goalkeeper James Trafford behind, this has the look of a threadbare defensive unit.
Arsenal too are light at the back, where Jurrien Timber has failed to recover from the injury he sustained against Everton last week. That means Ben White at right back, hardly a bad alternative at full fitness but is he at that level yet? The 28 year old has been wracked by injuries since putting himself through the ringer in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in September 2024.
Meanwhile Eberechi Eze has also fallen short in a late fitness test. With Martin Odegaard still sidelined due to a knee issue, it's Kai Havertz playing off Viktor Gyokeres in attack.
The teams are here
Good afternoon from Wembley Stadium! Here's your starting lineups
Arsenal XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard; Viktor Gyokeres
Subs: David Raya, Christhian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Max Dowman, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City XI: James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, Abdukhodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake, Nico O'Reilly; Rayan Cherki, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku; Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland
Subs: Gianluigi Donnarumma, John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, Tijani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Savinho, Omar Marmoush
Why this competition is more much important to City to win than Arsenal?
Our James Benge took a dive into why City need this more than the Gunners:
It has been 33 years without this prize for Arsenal. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, probably finds his EFL Cup medals when he's rummaging down the back of the couch. With Manchester City, he has grabbed the lot. In the case of this particular prize, he's gone back for second, third and fourth helpings. Surely he can let this one slide, give his former apprentice a slice of glory?
Not in the slightest. The simple reality is that it is much more important for Manchester City that they stop Arsenal winning this than for Arsenal that they add this prize to their trophy cabinet. After all, what is the great truism of the EFL Cup? That it sets the tone for the run-in. If there is even a scintilla of a chance that this might be true, then it is incumbent on Guardiola to stop Arsenal from getting the bit between their teeth.
Be sure to check out the full article here.
How to watch EFL Cup final
Date: Sunday, March 22 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England
Live stream: Paramount+
Odds: Arsenal +130; Draw +210; Manchester City +200
Welcome!
Welcome everyone to CBSSports.com's coverage of the EFL Cup final! It's Arsenal vs. Manchester City live from Wembley Stadium in London!
We've got our James Benge on the ground ahead of this battle between England's best two teams, and you can watch today's action live on Paramount+.
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