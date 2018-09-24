EFL Cup live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in Carabao Cup
The cup kicks off for the big boys this week
The Carabao Cup, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, begins this week for some of the Premier League's top teams. The competition, a domestic tournament that is important but not quite up to the level of the FA Cup, still provides a trophy that teams covet and was won by Manchester City last season.
How to watch, live stream the 2018-19 EFL Cup
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Oxford United vs Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Manchester United vs. Derby, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Tottenham vs. Watford, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
