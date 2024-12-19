After an exciting round of Carabao Cup matches came to an end with Tottenham defeating Manchester United 4-3, the draw for the semifinals has taken place. Tottenham and Newcastle United will look to end their trophy droughts by advancing to the next round of play as Spurs will take on Liverpool and Newcastle face Arsenal.

Tottenham haven't won a trophy since the 2008-09 season when they won this very tie while Newcastle United haven't won since lifting the FA Cup in 1955. There's a chance with them being drawn on opposite sides of the bracket that they could put those droughts on the line in the final.

During those matches, VAR will come into play and they will be two-legged home and away clashes with the road to the final at Wembley Stadium being set. The first legs will take place during the week of Jan. 6.

Carabao Cup semifinal draw

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

There's also a chance at a North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal in the final of the EFL Cup or even a top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. Quite a final run is coming to a tournament that has already had twists and turns getting here. Liverpool still have a chance to go back-to-back after winning the EFL Cup last season but it's up to everyone else to stop Arne Slot's Reds from doing that.

The final is scheduled for March 15.