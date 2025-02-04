A month after a pair of intriguing first legs, the EFL Cup semifinals return this week as underdogs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur hope to convert their respective advantages over Arsenal and Liverpool into a spot in the final on March 16.

Newcastle host Arsenal on Wednesday, almost exactly a month to the day after the Magpies notched a surprise 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium and earned a sizable edge heading into the second leg. Eddie Howe's side also enter Wednesday's game as one of England's most in-form teams – they have one loss in their last 12 games, though they will be up against an Arsenal side that are unbeaten in six and are coming off a 5-1 win over Manchester City.

On Thursday, Liverpool host Tottenham and hope to overcome a narrow 1-0 deficit from the first leg. The Reds are still in the middle of an impressive first season under manager Arne Slot but they have lost two of their last eight, including last month's defeat in North London, and though Spurs' Premier League form has not exactly improved, they are emerging as a serious contender in cup competitions.

Here's what to watch for in the second legs of the EFL Cup semifinals.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal: Gunners can overturn two-goal EFL Cup semifinal deficit if they keep creating chances James Benge

Can Newcastle repeat their performance?

Just as it was a month ago, Newcastle United are still arguably the most in-form team in England and have another shot to show their success is not a fluke when they host Arsenal on Wednesday. This time, though, it helps that they already drafted the blueprint for another win over the Gunners as they target their first trophy since 1955.

The Magpies prioritized defense in the first leg, ceding possession and taking just seven shots over the course of 90 minutes. The strategy worked – not only did they take their opportunities wisely, they kept Arsenal from scoring despite the Gunners taking 23 shots. It was an approach that was equally well-suited to Newcastle's strengths as it was Arsenal's weaknesses – the Magpies have conceded only seven goals in their last 12 games, while the Gunners' glaring need for a true goalscorer has been apparent all season long.

Arsenal's goalscoring woes were no problem on Sunday against Manchester City, but one game does not necessarily erase a monthslong problem. The Gunners are still without that forward after failing to make a single singing in the winter transfer window, though it was not necessarily for a lack of trying – they targeted Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins before that move fell through. The 2-0 deficit they carry into the second leg, though, could reveal just how costly their inability to land a striker this winter could be. Newcastle have every incentive to stick to last month's defensive gameplan, forcing the question – will the second leg essentially be a repeat of the first, or can the Gunners find a way to break the Magpies' sturdy defense and make things interesting?

Old and new faces at Anfield

While Wednesday's game is unlikely to be defined by new additions to the lineup, Thursday's game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could be, though not only by way of new signings.

Spurs' first leg advantage comes despite an injury crisis that will not quit, the latest example being the ACL tear center back Radu Dragusin suffered in last week's win over Elfsbog in the UEFA Europa League. Ange Postecoglou could have some new names to pick from, though – Tottenham signed Kevin Danso on loan from Lens on Sunday and most importantly, first choice center back Micky van de Ven is expected to start for only the third time since October.

Tottenham's back line has been porous without van de Ven and his usual partner, Cristian Romero, both of whom are also perfect tactical fits for Postecoglou's style of play. The return of the Netherlands international is undoubtedly welcome news for Spurs, while having Danso along means the team might play with two natural center backs for the first time since October. Considering Liverpool will be on the offensive as they look to reverse the narrow deficit from the first leg, and the fact that last month's loss feels like an asterisk to their otherwise strong record, Tottenham's defensive effort will take center stage on Thursday.

Liverpool's attack might not be the only one with a say on Thursday, though. Spurs remain one of the Premier League's top offensive teams and have scored in each of their last 10 games, tallying 20 goals despite winning only half of those matches. They technically do not need a goal in the second leg but a 1-0 lead comes with no safety net, and also does not suit Postecoglou's tactical preferences. A familiar cast of characters including Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski could play a role, but many will be waiting to see if deadline day signing Mathys Tel will make his Tottenham debut on Thursday.