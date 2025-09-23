The 2025-25 edition of the EFL Carabao Cup is back this week as Premier League clubs are also involved in the action, with Chelsea and Liverpool to play on Tuesday while Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City will play the following day. Wrexham is also back in the tournament and will face Reading on Tuesday at their home stadium, the Racecourse ground. Let's take a look at the matches and what you need to know ahead of the third round of the EFL Cup. And as always you can catch all the action on Paramount+.

When are Wrexham playing?

The team owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who acquired the club in 2021, will face Reading on Tuesday for the third round of the EFL Cup after winning against Hull City in the first round of the tournament and then away against Preston in an exciting 3-2 win thanks to the last minute winning goal scored by Kieffer Moore. Wrexham return to the Racecourse Ground to face Reading, who previously defeated Portsmouth and Wimbledon in the earlier rounds of the tournament.

Premier League giants involved

On top of that, Premier League clubs are also back in action in the competition. Last week, Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest was eliminated by Swansea in a dramatic 3-2 defeat, while Brentford knocked out Aston Villa and Crystal Palace won 4-2 against Millwall. On Tuesday this week Chelsea will visit Lincoln City and Liverpool will host Southampton at Anfield, while Manchester City will travel to Huddersfield on Wednesday when Tottenham will host Doncaster Rovers and Arsenal will play away against Port Vale. Here is the schedule of matches for this week:

EFL Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, September 23

Lincoln City vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fulham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wigan vs. Wycombe Wanderers, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Barnsley vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Burnley vs. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wrexham vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, September 24

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Newcastle vs. Bradford City, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tottenham vs. Doncaster Rovers, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Port Vale vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Third round scores