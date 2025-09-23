EFL Cup third round: Carabao Cup live stream, how to watch Wrexham, Liverpool, Chelsea and more
The action is back on Tuesday with the Premier League's best joining the competition and Wrexham also involved
The 2025-25 edition of the EFL Carabao Cup is back this week as Premier League clubs are also involved in the action, with Chelsea and Liverpool to play on Tuesday while Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City will play the following day. Wrexham is also back in the tournament and will face Reading on Tuesday at their home stadium, the Racecourse ground. Let's take a look at the matches and what you need to know ahead of the third round of the EFL Cup. And as always you can catch all the action on Paramount+.
When are Wrexham playing?
The team owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who acquired the club in 2021, will face Reading on Tuesday for the third round of the EFL Cup after winning against Hull City in the first round of the tournament and then away against Preston in an exciting 3-2 win thanks to the last minute winning goal scored by Kieffer Moore. Wrexham return to the Racecourse Ground to face Reading, who previously defeated Portsmouth and Wimbledon in the earlier rounds of the tournament.
Premier League giants involved
On top of that, Premier League clubs are also back in action in the competition. Last week, Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest was eliminated by Swansea in a dramatic 3-2 defeat, while Brentford knocked out Aston Villa and Crystal Palace won 4-2 against Millwall. On Tuesday this week Chelsea will visit Lincoln City and Liverpool will host Southampton at Anfield, while Manchester City will travel to Huddersfield on Wednesday when Tottenham will host Doncaster Rovers and Arsenal will play away against Port Vale. Here is the schedule of matches for this week:
EFL Cup schedule
All times Eastern
Tuesday, September 23
Lincoln City vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Fulham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wigan vs. Wycombe Wanderers, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Barnsley vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Burnley vs. Cardiff City, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wrexham vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wednesday, September 24
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Newcastle vs. Bradford City, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Tottenham vs. Doncaster Rovers, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Port Vale vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Third round scores
- Sheffield Wednesday 0, Grimsby 1
- Brentford 4, Aston Villa 2
- Crystal Palace 4, Millwall 2
- Swansea City 3, Nottingham Forest 2