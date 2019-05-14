EFL playoffs: Aston Villa beats West Brom on penalty kicks, punches ticket to final at Wembley

Jed Steer saved two penalty kicks and Aston Villa converted four of its five penalties in the shootout to beat West Brom on Tuesday and advance to the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium. After West Brom won the second leg 1-0 to finish 2-2 on aggregate, penalties were used to decide the match after nobody scored in extra time.

Steer saved his first two chances and Villa was nearly perfect from the spot to move on the final, where a place in the Premier League will be on the line against either Leeds or Derby.

West Brom was without suspended star striker Dwight Gayle but got a goal from Craig Dawson in the 29th minute to draw level. Chris Brunt's red card in the 80th minute saw West Brom play 40 minutes with 10 men, but the club managed to hold on to force the shootout.

Villa had 24 shots in the game but just six on frame, letting the hosts stay in the contest with its poor execution. Steer was the hero though, saving penalties from Mason Holgate and Ahmed Hegazi, as Tammy Abraham scored the winning penalty.

The Championship playoff final will take place on Sunday, May 26. Aston Villa was in the final last season and lost to Fulham, which was relegated after just one season in the Premier League.

