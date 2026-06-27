Egypt vs. Iran odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 23-13 run

The top two teams in World Cup 2026 Group G will clash on Friday as Egypt take on Iran. The Egyptians (4 points) top the group after securing their first ever World Cup victory by defeating New Zealand in their last contest. The Iranians (2 points) have notched a pair of draws and hold a tiebreaker over Belgium within the group with more goals scored.

Kickoff for Egypt vs. Iran is at 11 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium. Egypt won the nations' lone prior meeting back in 2000 in a penalty shootout. The latest Iran vs. Egypt odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Egyptians at +145 on the 90-minute money line, with Iran at +270 and a draw at +165. The over/under for total goals is 1.5. Before locking in any Iran vs. Egypt picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Friday on a 23-12-2 (+387) roll. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Egypt vs. Iran and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Iran vs. Egypt:

Egypt vs. Iran 90-minute money line Egypt +145, Iran +270, Draw +165 Egypt vs. Iran over/under: 1.5 goals Egypt vs. Iran spread: Egypt -1.5 (+560) Egypt vs. Iran picks: See picks at SportsLine Egypt vs. Iran streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Iran vs. Egypt predictions

After examining Egypt vs. Iran from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 1.5 total goals (-154). The Egyptians have both scored and conceded in three straight matches, with those contests averaging 3.0 combined goals. As for the Iranians, a draw may not be enough for them to advance to the knockout stage, so they should push for goals, which could also leave them vulnerable in the defensive third. Both teams still have plenty to play for, which indicates neither will simply park the bus and will be in attack mode, leading to multiple goals.

"Egypt only needs a draw in this match to guarantee a top two finish. A draw and Belgium winning by less than three goals sees them top the group, and a win would guarantee them top spot," Eimer told SportsLine. "This is a long way of saying, Egypt still needs to press for three points here, and Iran absolutely needs to fight for a win, with a draw not guaranteeing anything." See Eimer's best bets for Iran vs. Egypt at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Egypt vs. Iran at FanDuel:

How to make Egypt vs. Iran picks

After studying Iran vs. Egypt from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets, both of which return plus-money, which he calls "fun from a betting perspective." You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Egypt vs. Iran? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Iran vs. Egypt, all from expert on a 23-13 roll on WC picks, and find out.