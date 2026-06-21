Egypt vs. New Zealand odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks by expert on 21-9 run

The 2026 World Cup concludes its first full week of action on Sunday with a matchup between New Zealand and Egypt in Group G. This group featured two draws on its first day of action as New Zealand and Iran battled to a 2-2 final, while Belgium and Egypt ended in a 1-1 final. This is the third time these nations have met in international play, with Egypt holding a 2-0-1 edge.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET from Vancouver. The latest Egypt vs. New Zealand odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Egypt at -175 (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with New Zealand at +500 and a draw at +310. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any New Zealand vs. Egypt picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Egypt vs. New Zealand predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Sunday on an 21-9-2 run on WC picks (+660). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied New Zealand vs. Egypt and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Egypt vs. New Zealand:

New Zealand vs. Egypt 90-minute money line Egypt -175, New Zealand +500, Draw +310 New Zealand vs. Egypt over/under: 2.5 goals New Zealand vs. Egypt spread: Egypt -1.5 (+152) New Zealand vs. Egypt picks: See picks at SportsLine New Zealand vs. Egypt streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Egypt vs. New Zealand predictions

After examining New Zealand vs. Egypt from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+122). Eimer was impressed with the fight from New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team in the field, in their opener. "New Zealand played with an incredible amount of pace, and not once did they look like the underdog everyone thought they would be. They created plenty of opportunities, and while their defense struggled, their offense really shined and I expect them to press just as hard against Egypt," Eimer said to SportsLine.

Eimer also believes that Egypt were the better side in the draw against Belgium, and they felt like they should have earned three points. "We should see them press in a way that reflects that growing desire to win." See Eimer's best bets for Egypt vs. New Zealand at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in New Zealand vs. Egypt at FanDuel here:

How to make New Zealand vs. Egypt picks

After studying the New Zealand vs. Egypt matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one plus-money pick. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for New Zealand vs. Egypt? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Egypt vs. New Zealand, all from expert on a 21-9 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.