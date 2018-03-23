Egypt-Portugal result: Salah can't stop scoring, but Cristiano Ronaldo pulls rabbit out of a hat again

Two of the most exciting players to watch in the world were on the same field on Friday, as Mohamed Salah and Egypt battled Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a tasty World Cup tune-up friendly that did not disappoint.

Both scored (shocker), as Salah got the opener and Ronaldo took over late in what was one of the more entertaining matches of the day. Here's what went down, as Portugal won 2-1.

Salah, who has 36 goals in 40 games for Liverpool this season and is in contention to be the top goal scorer in Europe this season, opened the scoring in an event match early in the second half. He passes the ball out wide, sits in space and finishes superbly for the 1-0 lead:

But just before the game was about to end with a very good result in the bag for Egypt, the Ronaldo show started. Or should I say, it continued. The Real Madrid man entered this match with 21 goals in his last 11 games, scoring in eight straight, including six goals in his last two matches. It carried over. Ronaldo scored this goal in the 92nd minute to level it:

And then he won it two minutes later with a beauty of a header that was called offside but then confirmed as a goal by VAR after a very confusing review that is hopefully not what we will see from this process in Russia this summer:

And I almost look like a genius:

In the end, the result means little. It's all about building chemistry ahead of this World Cup, where both teams have high hopes. They'll both go as far as their star takes them, and their stars are playing as good as any other players in the world right now.