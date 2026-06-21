Egypt vs. New Zealand odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Sunday

Group G kicked off the 2026 World Cup with two draws as Egypt and Belgium played to a 1-1 draw while New Zealand vs. Iran finished 2-2. That Egypt-Belgium matchup was a notable one as they were viewed as the two top contenders in Group G and after drawing on Monday, little has changed in that regard. Egypt now face New Zealand on Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET in a matchup that could really shake up the group depending on how things go. This is Egypt's fourth World Cup appearance, and they're looking for their first win at the event. This is New Zealand's third World Cup trip, and they too are looking for their first win.

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Egypt vs. New Zealand betting odds

Egypt vs. New Zealand money line: Egypt -170, Draw +300, New Zealand +470 Egypt vs. New Zealand over/under: 2.5 (Over +122, Under -156) Bet Egypt vs. New Zealand on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

Egypt vs. New Zealand betting preview

Egypt jumped out to an early 1-0 lead over Belgium thanks to an Emam Ashour goal set up by Mohamed Salah, but an own goal by Mohamed Hany due to pressure from Romelu Lukaku tied things up at 1-1. The score stayed that way the rest of the match. Egypt, who were underdogs in that match with Belgium, have to be feeling both good and frustrated by the result. On one hand, they picked up a point against a Belgium side that's ranked 10th in the world, and they were very competitive throughout. On the other hand, Belgium only scored due to an Egypt own goal, so the Egyptians essentially gave away their first ever World Cup win due to a defensive blunder.

Egypt will have an even better chance of winning their first World Cup game on Sunday against a New Zealand side that's ranked just 82nd in the world. Egypt, 29th in the world, are still viewed as the second favorites behind Belgium to win Group G at +290 and are +150 to finish second, which would mean an automatic trip to the knockout stage. Egypt beat New Zealand 1-0 in the 2024 FIFA Series. Egypt entered the World Cup in solid form, finishing fourth in the most recent Africa League of Nations and getting a draw with Spain in friendlies along with a narrow 2-1 loss to Brazil. Egypt will lean heavily on Salah, their legendary captain, to lead the attack and break through against New Zealand's defense.

New Zealand went 5-0 in qualifiers and won the 2024 OFC Nations Cup, but lost all but three of their 11 friendlies heading into the World Cup, with just one being a victory (1-0 over Ivory Coast). They drew 2-2 in their first match with Iran thanks largely to the play of Elijah Just. Just scored each of New Zealand's two goals in the draw, including the first goal of the game just six minutes into the action. You know Egypt will be keying in on the talented attacker after such an impressive showing in his first career World Cup match.

Egypt vs. New Zealand picks, prediction

Egypt money line (-170)

It sure looked like Egypt would pick up their first World Cup win against a Belgium side that's favored to advance out of -- and win -- Group G, but a late pressure from Lukaku led to an own goal that resulted in a 1-1 draw. Still, it was an impressive all-around showing from Egypt, who are trying to pick up their first World Cup victory as well as advance to the knockout stage. New Zealand showed a lot of fight in their 2-2 draw with Iran, but Egypt are simply a better overall team here. They should pick up the win on Sunday.

Chris Wood anytime goalscorer (+370)

Wood is the most prolific player in New Zealand soccer history with 45 career goals in 90 appearances, but he was more of a facilitator in the team's 2-2 draw with Iran. Wood was the engine for New Zealand's offense while Just was the finisher, scoring both of the team's goals. We'll target Wood to score here considering he's such an important part of the New Zealand attack, and there's a good chance they'll be playing from behind and leaning on Wood to get back in the match.