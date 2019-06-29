Egypt vs. Uganda: Africa Cup of Nations prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Egypt and Mohamed Salah will look to stay perfect on Monday when they take on Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Egypt is 2-0-0 and yet to concede, holding a two-point lead in the group over Uganada, who started 1-1-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

AFCON: Egypt vs. Uganda

Date : Sunday, June 30



: Sunday, June 30 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Cairo International Stadium



: Cairo International Stadium TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Egypt: A 2-0 win over DR Congo last time out was a great result, but their opponent had 19 shots. It was a frantic game where they were efficient but dodged some bullets in defense. They will need to be a bit more careful after giving up too many set pieces.

Uganda: They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in which they were outplayed. The passing was sloppy and the creativity in attack just wasn't there. This will be a tough test to get a point from, but they will need to clean things up in the final third.

Egypt vs. Uganda prediction

Salah scores twice and Egypt moves on to the next round.

Pick: Egypt 3, Uganda 0