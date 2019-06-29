Egypt vs. Uganda: Africa Cup of Nations prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Mohamed Salah and company are off to a good start
Egypt and Mohamed Salah will look to stay perfect on Monday when they take on Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Egypt is 2-0-0 and yet to concede, holding a two-point lead in the group over Uganada, who started 1-1-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
AFCON: Egypt vs. Uganda
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Cairo International Stadium
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Egypt: A 2-0 win over DR Congo last time out was a great result, but their opponent had 19 shots. It was a frantic game where they were efficient but dodged some bullets in defense. They will need to be a bit more careful after giving up too many set pieces.
Uganda: They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in which they were outplayed. The passing was sloppy and the creativity in attack just wasn't there. This will be a tough test to get a point from, but they will need to clean things up in the final third.
Egypt vs. Uganda prediction
Salah scores twice and Egypt moves on to the next round.
Pick: Egypt 3, Uganda 0
