Egypt vs. Uganda: Africa Cup of Nations prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Mohamed Salah and company are off to a good start

Egypt and Mohamed Salah will look to stay perfect on Monday when they take on Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Egypt is 2-0-0 and yet to concede, holding a two-point lead in the group over Uganada, who started 1-1-0. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

AFCON: Egypt vs. Uganda

  • Date: Sunday, June 30
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cairo International Stadium
  • TV channel: beIN Sports
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 

Storylines

Egypt: A 2-0 win over DR Congo last time out was a great result, but their opponent had 19 shots. It was a frantic game where they were efficient but dodged some bullets in defense. They will need to be a bit more careful after giving up too many set pieces.

Uganda: They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in which they were outplayed. The passing was sloppy and the creativity in attack just wasn't there. This will be a tough test to get a point from, but they will need to clean things up in the final third.

Egypt vs. Uganda prediction

Salah scores twice and Egypt moves on to the next round.

Pick: Egypt 3, Uganda 0

