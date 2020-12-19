Real Madrid hit the road to take on Eibar on Sunday in La Liga action. Real Madrid are rising up the league table and are in currently sitting in third-place tied on 26 points with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. Meanwhile Eibar are undefeated in their last five matches but have only one win in that stretch of games. Real are hitting their stride, and a win against Eibar would continue their winning streak and help them climb the league table.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 20

: Sunday, Dec. 20 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Municipal de Ipurua -- Eibar, Spain

: Municipal de Ipurua -- Eibar, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -188; Draw +300; Eibar +600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos are on a three gamw winning streak in La Liga and are on the hunt for more. The team is currently fueled by the top form of Karim Benzema who has been class in front of goal for the club in recent matches. Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior will need to keep trying to generate chaos on the box in order to make sure the offense isn't a one trick pony. Eibar has a strong defensive presence, but it should still be considered a disappointment for Real if they don't score multiple goals.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Eibar: The team is currently sitting in 12th place in La Liga standings, and although undefeated in their last five matches, the team only has one win. The club will have their hands full with a Madrid midfield that will see the return Casimero and Toni Kroos. Edu Expósito and Pape Diop will need to hit another level to disrupt a Real Madrid attack.

Prediction

Real Madrid get all three points thanks for Benzema's top form despite a valiant effort from Eibar. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Eibar 1.