Real Madrid extended their win streak in La Liga to four with a 3-1 win against Eibar on Sunday. Karim Benzema extended his scoring streak to five goals in four matches in all competitions with Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez adding to the scoring to give Madrid a comfortable margin.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has his team playing with confidence while still rotating during a busy stretch of the schedule when needed. The lineup changes for this week paid off as the return of Casemiro to the lineup allowed for more fluid play from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric who had more freedom with the defensive midfielder holding behind them. While the top line featured Rodrygo, who managed three shots on the day, as well as an assist, in place of Vinícius Júnior.

Madrid got the goal scoring started early as Benzema did well to hold his run on a lofted ball pass from Rodrygo to beat both his defender and the keeper for the opening goal in the 6th minute.

Benzema and Los Blancos would continue to absorb Eibar's pressure, and maneuvered past their press to score another just seven minutes later as Modric and Benzema would link up for Real Madrid's second goal in the 13th minute.

Benzema combined in the box with Vazquez on a give and go and ultimately find the Croatian footballer in open space at the edge of the box for a shot that would soar past the keeper.

The first half between the two sides would eventually level out as the home side would get a goal back to make it a game. Eibar continued to aggressively press Madrid despite being down two early goals, and scored their breakthrough in the 28th minute with a curling shot from distance by Kike.

The two clubs would play out the match fairly even in shots and opportunities in front of goal, with Madrid holding the more dangerous attempts, including another Benzema goal that was called back on an offside call in the 36th minute.

A second half swing

In the second half Eibar largely fought Madrid to a draw. Despite Madrid out possessing Eibar, completing 276 passes to 162, both sides had five shots, though Madrid's were somewhat higher quality as despite Eibar's efforts to claw back to even Madrid had the better of the second half xG 0.82 to 0.47.

Eibar did well to level the tempo and counteract Madrid's momentum by staying committed to their press, at times keeping the visiting side pinned within their own half, working to score on a quick transition as they did in the first half, but a steadfast Madrid midfield of Modric and Kroos allowed little opportunity as they continued to pursue more of their own attack.

Notable Performances

Luka Modric, Real Madrid: The veteran midfielder showed no signs of slowing down in this match. H came up big in possession, facilitating attacks for Madrid against a pesky home side, and ultimately scored the deciding goal. A completely different game if he isn't in the midfield today. Rating: 9

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: The French striker is in exceptional form as of late, and extended his goal scoring streak with five goals in four games as he scored the opening goal. Eibar's backline was stretched having to account for his presence early, leaving open space for him to provide two additional assists on goals by Modric and Vazquez. Rating: 8.5

Edu Exposito, Eibar: The midfielder did well to try and pressure, contain and facilitate the attack. His pressure on Rodygo helped lead to Kike's goal for Eibar. Rating: 7

Looking ahead

The win is big for Real Madrid as they extend their winning streak with four consecutive wins and jump to second in La Liga's standings. They are now level with cross town rivals Atletico Madrid with 29 points. Los Blancos will have a chance to add to their league standing as they get set to face off against 6th place Granada on Wednesday.