Eight players are available on the re-entry wire as part of the end-of-season process, the National Women's Soccer League announced Thursday.

Racing Louisville FC will have until Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. ET to select as many players as they would like before the remaining players eligible for selection will be shared with all other clubs. The re-entry claiming period will end at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 30, and expire at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 2. Results will be announced shortly after.

Here are the eight available players listed on the waiver wire:

Name Club Kayla McCoy Houston Dash Abby Elinsky Orlando Pride Julie King Orlando Pride Morgan Reid Orlando Pride Melissa Lowder Utah Royals FC Marissa Sheva Utah Royals FC Chestley Strother Utah Royals FC Cheyna Matthews Washington Spirit

The news comes ahead of the NWSL expansion draft set to take place on Nov. 12. Louisville will be able to select up to 18 players over eight clubs. All nine clubs were expected to submit a list of protected players, where teams could select 11 players unavailable for selection in the expansion draft, with 2 of the 11 players from U.S. allocated status.

Chicago Red Stars made a trade with Louisville for full roster protection in the upcoming expansion draft in exchange for forwards Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato, an international slot in 2021 and 2022, and the No. 5 pick in the 2021 college draft.

The remaining eight clubs available for selection in the upcoming expansion draft have until Nov. 4 to submit their protected roster list, with the news released on Nov. 5. The 2020 expansion draft will be available to stream via Twitch on the NWSL's official Twitch channel.