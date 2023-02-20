Europa League's title holders Eintracht Frankfurt host Serie A leaders Napoli on Tuesday for what could be one of the most exciting matches of the Champions League round of 16. Napoli are one of the most dominant and in-form sides in European football. They are flying in Serie A -- on course to win the Scudetto for the first time since the days of Diego Maradona -- and they have been superb in the Champions League as well. They are considered one of the competition's favorites.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lifted the Europa League twice in their history, and the first came in 1979-80, when they beat compatriots Borussia Monchengladbach in the final over two legs. The second came just last season when they beat Rangers in the final at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt, Germany

What to know

Eintracht made it to the round of 16 after finishing second in Champions League Group D behind Tottenham Hotspur but ahead of Sporting and Marseille. They took ten points from the six games that they played, only finishing one point behind Tottenham in first place.

but ahead of Sporting and Marseille. They took ten points from the six games that they played, only finishing one point behind Tottenham in first place. The Italian side won Group A, finishing ahead of last season's finalists Liverpool as well as Ajax and Rangers, taking an impressive 15 points from six games. Napoli have never won the European Cup and they did not even compete in it last season. They instead played in the Europa League, a competition they did win in the days of Maradona back in 1988-89. They were eliminated in the first knockout round by Barcelona in 2021-22.

as well as Ajax and Rangers, taking an impressive 15 points from six games. Napoli have never won the European Cup and they did not even compete in it last season. They instead played in the Europa League, a competition they did win in the days of Maradona back in 1988-89. They were eliminated in the first knockout round by Barcelona in 2021-22. Coach Oliver Glasner took charge of Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2021. The 48-year-old Austrian began his coaching career in 2012, working as an assistant at Red Bull Salzburg . After two years there he became the number one at SV Ried before similar roles with LASK and VfL Wolfsburg. He led Eintracht to glory in the Europa League in his first season in charge of the club.

. After two years there he became the number one at SV Ried before similar roles with and VfL Wolfsburg. He led Eintracht to glory in the Europa League in his first season in charge of the club. Luciano Spalletti took charge of Napoli in the summer of 2021. He had been out of action for two years after a spell with Inter Milan. The experienced 63-year-old Italian has also coached clubs such as Roma and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Saint Petersburg. Napoli have run a tighter ship than Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italian side have conceded fewer goals than their German counterparts (six to eight) and won more aerial duels (79 to 52). It is Eintracht, however, that have conceded fewer shots on goal (54 to 67) as well as won more tackles (117 to 111) and interceptions (64 to 57).

Prediction

Napoli are expected to win considering their form this season and their key players that are performing particularly well in the past weeks. Pick: Napoli 3, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.