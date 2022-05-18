The first piece of European silverware is up for grabs on Wednesday and you can catch all the action on Paramount+ as Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt compete for the Europa League. Two teams that would, at best, have ranked among the competition's dark horses at the start of the season now have glory within touching distance as they arrive in Seville.

For Frankfurt this would be the second time they have lifted this trophy, 42 years after they beat German rivals Borussia Monchengladbach over two legs. No Scottish team has ever won this competition, Rangers are one of just two to have even reached the final. Fourteen years on from defeat to Zenit Saint Petersburg can they go one step further in Spain? Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Broadcast schedule

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Frankfurt +130; Draw +230; Rangers +210 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Eintracht Frankfurt: There is only one team with a record unblemished by defeats in this season's Europa League and that is Oliver Glasner's side. That is perhaps all the more remarkable when you consider a passage to the final that has seen them beat three of the favorites for the competition (Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham), having already come through a group laden with banana skins such as Olympiacos and Fenerbahce.

There is, then, something about this Eintracht Frankfurt side. The coaches can certainly feel it. "Slowly something is falling into place," says Glasner. "What the team did [in the semi-final] was unbelievable. We said to the players: 'I don't know if you are the best players or if we are the best coaches. But we are exceptional as a group and together we can be the best.'

Rangers: After one of the great European nights that Ibrox has witnessed, a stunning 3-1 win over RB Leipzig, Rangers will be looking to harness their support once more in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It will not just be those in the stadium, some have estimated that as many as 100,000 fans could make the journey to Seville to cheer on Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men.

Many could not have imagined this day would have come a decade ago when Stirling were the opponents in the Scottish third tier, Rangers brought low by years of financial management that forced them to reform and drop into the lower leagues. Given that they are now back in the big time 50 years after their last European trophy who could doubt those supporters who believe that destiny is on their side?

Prediction

Two teams that have made a mockery of plenty of predictions already this season should deliver a final to savor but Frankfurt might ultimately have the quality to seize the day. Pick: Frankfurt 2, Rangers 1

