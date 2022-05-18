The 2022 UEFA Europa League final has arrived and will feature Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany's Bundesliga taking on Rangers from the Scottish Premiership. Wednesday's match will be the third all-time meeting between the clubs, with Frankfurt winning the first two handily in 1960. The UEFA Europa League 2022 final will be the second championship game appearance for each team, with Frankfurt winning in 1980, while Rangers lost their lone appearance in 2008. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Rangers vs. Eintracht will kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain. The latest Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers odds list Frankfurt as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, while the Rangers are the +210 underdog. A draw is listed at +240 and the over-under is 2.5 total goals.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers

Rangers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt date: Wednesday, May 18

Rangers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt time: 3 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Rangers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season and is 22-17-2 (+467) since April 23 on all picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers, Green is backing both teams to score for a -130 payout. These are the two highest-scoring teams in the Europa League, with Rangers having 22 goals and Frankfurt scoring 20. They also both have allowed an average of at least one goal per match during their respective UEL runs as the offenses are ahead of the defenses for each squad.

Of Frankfurt's 12 Europa League games, both teams have scored in 10 of them, including five of its six knockout round matches. Seven of the last 11 UEL games for Rangers have seen both clubs find the back of the net, including the last outing when the Scottish club prevailed 3-1 in the second leg of the semifinals versus RB Leipzig.

"Neither team has looked particularly convincing in defense, but they both boast dangerous attackers, so it should hopefully prove to be an exciting game," Green told SportsLine.

