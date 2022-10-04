The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Eintracht Frankfurt

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Deutsche Bank Park. Eintracht Frankfurt collected three points with a 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 2, Tottenham lost 2-0 to Sporting CP two weeks ago. Right now, Eintracht Frankfurt (three points) is in third place in Group D, while Spurs (three points) are in second place in the group behind Sporting CP (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whichever team wins is guaranteed second place going into Matchday 4.

How To Watch