The UEFA Europa League semifinals are back with Eintracht Frankfurt potentially 90 minutes away from their first continental final since 1980. The Bundesliga outfit lead West Ham United 2-1 from the opening leg in England which saw Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada goals secure a slender advantage despite Michail Antonio's effort at London Stadium. The Germans will be willed on by a capacity crowd at Deutsche Bank Park as they seek their first silverware since 2018's DFB Pokal.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, May. 5 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May. 5 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park -- Frankfurt am Main, Germany TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Frankfurt +150; Draw +230; West Ham +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Frankfurt: Frankfurt will have Evan Ndicka and Kristijan Jakic back from suspension while Djibril Sow, Kamada, Almamy Toure and Rafael Borre should all return after missing the Bayer Leverkusen defeat over the weekend.

West Ham: Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio should be recalled to the starting XI while Craig Dawson was only suspended domestically, and Vladimir Coufal could start ahead of Ben Johnson. Issa Diop was fit enough for the squad over the weekend but might not start.

Storylines

Frankfurt: Both teams' domestic form is suffering as they give everything to reach the Seville final. Oliver Glasner's men are without a win in six and have slid to 11th in the Bundesliga table which makes the Europa League the only viable route back into Europe for next season.

West Ham: Like Eintracht, David Moyes' men are suffering domestically and have won just once in their last six and lost four times. This skid has dropped them to seventh and given Wolverhampton Wanderers a chance to close the gap but that is still a continental qualification berth at present.

Prediction

The visitors will push hard for the win, but the hosts will do just enough to stamp their ticket to Spain. A European final would be huge for either side, but the Germans have done the hard part in winning in London and will now call upon their vociferous fans at home.

Pick: Frankfurt 1-1 West Ham (Eintracht advance 3-2 on aggregate).