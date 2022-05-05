Eintracht Frankfurt will host West Ham United in a 2022 UEFA Europa League semifinal matchup on Thursday. This will be the second leg after Frankfurt captured a 2-1 road victory in the first leg. West Ham sits in seventh place of the English Premier League, while Frankfurt is 11th in the Bundesliga. With both clubs on the outside looking in of the top four of their respective domestic leagues, they are putting all of their attention on the 2022 UEFA Europa League. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Caesars Sportsbook lists Frankfurt at +170 (bet $100 to win $170) on the 90-minute money line in the West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt odds. West Ham is listed at +155 while a draw is priced at +240. The over-under is 2.5 goals and Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham United

West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt date: Thursday, May 5

West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt time: 3 p.m. ET

West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham United

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the West Ham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham, Green is backing both teams to score for a -135 payout. The first leg was a 2-1 Frankfurt victory but the stats from the match tell a different story than the score. West Ham dominated and was unlucky not to get multiple goals as it held the edge in possession and had twice as many shots as Frankfurt. These things tend to balance out in the end and if West Ham gets as many scoring opportunities as it had in the first leg, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see it rack of multiple goals.

At the same time, Frankfurt's offense is potent enough to get on the scoreboard again, and the team is putting all its eggs into the Europa League basket. Frankfurt rested many of its top players in its last Bundesliga contest as it is saving them for this match. The club has scored in all 11 of its Europa League games, and no team has scored more than its 19 goals in UEL competition. Green acknowledges that the playing styles of these two clubs lends itself to a back-and-forth affair.

"We should see another entertaining, end-to-end game, as Frankfurt plays exciting, counterpunching football," Green told SportsLine. "Both teams to score has paid off in all five of Frankfurt's Europa League knockout games so far. It was a similar story in the group stage, when it scored 10 and conceded six in six matches."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Europa League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.