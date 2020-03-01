El Clasico 2020 team news: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona starting lineups announced
No real surprises in the starting lineups for either team as El Clasico gets underway at 3 p.m. ET
Barcelona visits Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico, and the official starting lineups are in just ahead of kickoff. Both teams are without key attackers due to injury with Barca's Luis Suarez (knee) and Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (ankle). Neither Zinedine Zidane or Quique Setien went with any big surprises in their lineups, aside from maybe Zidane leaving Luka Modric on the bench to start.
Starting lineups
Real Madrid: GK - Thibaut Courtois; DEF - Dani Carvajal; DEF - Raphael Varane; DEF - Sergio Ramos; DEF - Marcelo; MID - Casemiro; MID - Federico Valverde; MID - Toni Kroos; FWD - Isco; FWD - Karim Benzema; FWD - Vinicius Jr.
Barcelona: GK - Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; DEF - Nelson Semedo; DEF - Gerardo Pique; DEF - Samuel Umtiti; DEF - Jordi Alba; MID - Arthur; MID - Sergio Busquets; MID - Frenkie De Jong; MID - Arturo Vidal; FWD - Lionel Messi; FWD - Antoine Griezmann
Analysis
For Barcelona, it's as expected considering their options. It looks like Mess and Griezmann start the attack and we will probably see De Jong stay high to help them create in the final third. Jordi Alba was a doubt for this match with a groin injury but he gets the start in defense where he will be tasked with trying to contain Isco.
For Real Madrid, Isco has been in form as of late and joins Karim Benzema in attack alongside Vinicius Junior who looked sharp against Manchester City on Wednesday. Federico Valverde has remained a constant in the midfield for Zinedine Zidane's side with the young Uruguayan midfield impressing time and time again. If Real can get the lead, don't be shocked to see Modric come in to add some quality and possession in the middle, while Gareth Bale looked to be the main option if the team needs help in attack.
