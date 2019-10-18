El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou postponed amid violent Catalan protests

The competition committee for the Spanish Football Federation announced on Friday that El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, originally scheduled for Oct. 26, was postponed as a result of the violent protests in Catalonia. The two teams must agree on a new date by Monday morning or else the federation will determine the date.

The chaos in the region enters its fifth day on Friday as locals continue to protest the lengthy prison sentences for nine leaders who are pushing for the Catalan region's independence from Spain. The protests have resulted in fires in the streets and numerous injuries. Make sure to check out CBS News for the latest in the unrest in Catalonia.

According to Marca, Barcelona has proposed to have the matched played on Wednesday, Dec. 18, which would come sandwiched between two other league games over the weekend. That would mean both Real Madrid and Barcelona would have three games in the span of eight days, which is not uncommon.

The game was scheduled to be played at the Camp Nou, and that appears to still be the goal, just at a later date. It certainly makes sense because safety has to be the No. 1 priority, no matter how big the game. This match was originally scheduled to start at 7 a.m. ET, so assuming the rescheduled version takes place at a later hour, that would likely result in much better viewership numbers in the west, especially in the United States where La Liga continues to target growth. This comes as La Liga looks to host a league game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in Miami. You can watch La Liga on fuboTV (Try for free).

Barcelona enters this weekend in second place with 16 points, while Real Madrid is two points ahead in first place.