El Clasico between Real Madrid-Barcelona pushed back two days before Christmas

The first El Clasico of the 2017-18 La Liga season isn't taking place on the day it was originally scheduled -- Dec. 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match has been moved back to two days before Christmas on Dec. 23, according to Onda Cero.

La Liga president Javier Tebas announced the move on the radio, stating that it had to be moved back because of Real Madrid's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. It's not a surprise to see it moved, as it's common to have matches rescheduled when a club has a scheduling conflict like Real Madrid does with the Club World Cup. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates through Dec. 6-16, though Real Madrid won't play its first match until Dec. 13. It will be Real Madrid's fourth Club World Cup participation.

El Clasico being pushed back to a Saturday will add to the excitement and make for a fantastic day of soccer just before the holiday. Other matches that could be set for that day, pending final approval, are Arsenal vs. Liverpool and Juventus vs. Roma.