El Clasico: Furious Ronaldo pushes referee after receiving red card vs. Barcelona

He could face further suspension as a result

Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card during Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona, but the Real Madrid star didn't really deserve one for all that happened before the card was given. He was (rightfully) booked for taking off his shirt during a goal celebration, which happened to be a jab at Barcelona and Lionel Messi. The second yellow came two minutes later when the referee thought he dove inside the box, which actually didn't look like much of a dive. 

As you can imagine, Ronaldo was livid, and what happened next could result in a lengthy ban. The Portuguese attacker pushed the referee before exiting the pitch, giving him a little shove on the back and receiving a stern look from the official. Take a peek:

Yeah, you can't do that. Ronaldo will likely be written up in the ref's post-match report, and a longer suspension could be coming soon. Not smart, Ronnie.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories