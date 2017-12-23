El Clasico history: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona past scores, winners and highlights

It's Messi vs. Ronaldo, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on Saturday. Getty Images

El Clasico is just hours away, as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet just before Christmas in La Liga. Arguably the greatest rivalry in world soccer, you can't argue that any rivalry in the world, in any sport, will have more eyes on it than this one. An unusually early kickoff on Saturday (7 a.m. ET) to appease the Asian market, there's plenty on the line in the Spanish capital.

But before the match begins, refresh yourself on the statistical history of the match:

Overall matches

Total competitive matches: 235

Friendlies: 34

Total meetings: 269

Barcelona wins: 111

Real Madrid wins: 99

Draws: 59

La Liga history

Matches: 174

Real Madrid wins: 72

Barcelona: 69

Draws: 33

Most appearances

The late Manolo Sanchis, who played for Real Madrid from 1965-1971. He played in the match a record 43 times. Sanchis passed away in October at age 79.

Top scorer

It's Lionel Messi of Barcelona with 24 goals, six more than Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 17 goals.

Here's his first 23:

And the latest, which came this past summer in Miami:

Most assists

Messi again. The Argentine has 13 assists in El Clasico.

Largest victory

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey back on June 19, 1943 by a score of 11-1, the most lopsided victory in the matchup's history.

Last meeting

Spanish Super Cup seconed leg in August, which Real Madrid won 2-0 after winning the first leg 3-1.

Fights, heated moments and more

Most naughty celebration

When Messi did this last year in a 3-2 win at the Bernabeu with his injury time winner.

Now, we just have to wait for another memorable moment on Saturday.