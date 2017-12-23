El Clasico history: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona past scores, winners and highlights
Here's everything to know about El Clasico going into this weekend's game
El Clasico is just hours away, as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet just before Christmas in La Liga. Arguably the greatest rivalry in world soccer, you can't argue that any rivalry in the world, in any sport, will have more eyes on it than this one. An unusually early kickoff on Saturday (7 a.m. ET) to appease the Asian market, there's plenty on the line in the Spanish capital.
But before the match begins, refresh yourself on the statistical history of the match:
Overall matches
Total competitive matches: 235
Friendlies: 34
Total meetings: 269
Barcelona wins: 111
Real Madrid wins: 99
Draws: 59
La Liga history
Matches: 174
Real Madrid wins: 72
Barcelona: 69
Draws: 33
Most appearances
The late Manolo Sanchis, who played for Real Madrid from 1965-1971. He played in the match a record 43 times. Sanchis passed away in October at age 79.
Top scorer
It's Lionel Messi of Barcelona with 24 goals, six more than Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 17 goals.
Here's his first 23:
And the latest, which came this past summer in Miami:
Most assists
Messi again. The Argentine has 13 assists in El Clasico.
Largest victory
Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey back on June 19, 1943 by a score of 11-1, the most lopsided victory in the matchup's history.
Last meeting
Spanish Super Cup seconed leg in August, which Real Madrid won 2-0 after winning the first leg 3-1.
Fights, heated moments and more
Most naughty celebration
When Messi did this last year in a 3-2 win at the Bernabeu with his injury time winner.
Now, we just have to wait for another memorable moment on Saturday.
