Arguably the greatest rivalry in world soccer, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in El Clasico is nearly back. On Saturday, the two will meet in Madrid in their second meeting of the 2020-21 season. Their first meeting was a 3-1 win for Real on October 24. Both teams are expected to be without key players for this game, though in-form stars Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema are set to play.

This is a huge match in the title race, with both teams having a chance to jump over Atletico Madrid and into first place this weekend.

The match is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on fuboTV (Try for free) in English or Spanish.

But before the match begins, refresh yourself on the statistical history of the match:

Overall matches

Total competitive matches: 245

Friendlies: 33

Total meetings: 278

Barcelona wins: 115

Real Madrid wins: 101

Draws: 62

La Liga history

Matches: 181

Real Madrid wins: 74

Barcelona: 72

Draws: 35

Most appearances

Real captain Sergio Ramos has played in El Clasico 45 times, more than any other player in history.

Though the record might not be just his come Saturday. If Ramos again misses another match due to injury, which may just happen, then Messi will match his 45 appearances..

Top scorer

It's Lionel Messi of Barcelona with 26 goals, eight more than Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 18 goals.

Most assists

Messi again. The Argentine has 14 assists in El Clasico.

Largest victory

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey back on June 19, 1943 by a score of 11-1, the most lopsided victory in the matchup's history.



