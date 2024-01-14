It didn't take long for 2024 to see its first El Clasico as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet yet again for the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. It was Barcelona that got the better of Real Madrid last season en route to winning La Liga but this season Los Blancos enter the match in stronger form. Already seven points ahead of Barcelona in the league and first on goal difference, a win in this match could be enough to propel Real Madrid to the title in a similar way to Barcelona last season, giving them serious momentum. Xavi has again relied on kids this season but with Barcelona's defense no longer on a historic pace that saw them only concede 20 goals in 38 matches last season, results haven't been up to par.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In the first Clasico of the calendar year, here's what to look out for:

Can Antonio Rudiger get under Barcelona's skin?

With all of Real Madrid's defensive injuries, the one constant of the backline has been the presence of Antonio Rudiger. Scoring a goal and an own goal in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal versus Atletico Madrid, Rudiger is a player who loves to try and get into the head of his opponent and he'll try Sunday. Robert Lewandowski hasn't been able to reach his lofty standards this season and Raphinha is also injured as all the pressure will be on Barcelona's attack. Can they maintain composure against the German?

Barcelona must handle the pressure

Despite winning four straight matches in all competitions, Barcelona's season feels like it's hanging on by a thread. They've needed late goals to win these matches and conceded five goals in those victories. Facing a Real Madrid side that has only conceded 11 goals in La Liga this season, it would be the kind of statement victory that can help galvanize Barcelona to close the gap for the title. Even if they can't catch Real Madrid and Girona, Barca needs form on their side for a Champions League round of 16 clash with Napoli in February.

Will Rodrygo show up?

It has been the Jude Bellingham show for Real Madrid but as of late it has been Rodrygo making waves. In his last 10 league matches, Rodrygo has six goals and three assists to pace the Real Madrid attack. What has been impressive about his performances is that it hasn't mattered who is alongside him in the attack. Sometimes it's Vinicius Junior, sometimes Bellingham is behind him in support, and others it may be Joselu or Brahim Diaz. It's impressive flexibility that the Brazilian has shown this season and while he may not always be a consistent performer, when he's on a hot streak, there are few attackers in the world who are better.

How to watch and odds