It's El Clásico time as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet with first place in LaLiga on the line. Entering the match, Los Blancos lead the league by two points over Barcelona, but Xabi Alonso will look to end a five-match losing streak to his rivals. In Barcelona's LaLiga winning season last campaign, victories over Real Madrid were critical to securing the title, as not only do they lead to points in the table, but the psychological blows that losing this match can bring are also critical.

Barcelona are already throwing barbs via Lamine Yamal, who recounted the last time that he went to the Bernebeau, Barcelona won 4-0, but the young star will need to back up those words. Without Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona's fate will be on his shoulders as Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid will put Wojciech Szczesny under immense pressure in net.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time : 11:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 26 | : 11:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN2 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -115; Draw +340; Barcelona +250

Last meeting

If this match is anything like when these two last met in May near the end of the LaLiga season, we're all in for a treat. Real Madrid went ahead by two goals in the first 15 minutes via a brace from Kylian Mbappe before Barcelona stormed back. Barcelona scored four goals in the first half, including a brace by Raphinha. While Real Madrid did score again late, for Mbappe to complete a hat trick, it wouldn't be enough, eventually falling to their rivals.

History

In competitive fixtures, this will be the 262nd meeting between he two teams. A Barcelona victory would level the series between the duo as it currently stands with 105 Real Madrid wins, 104 Barcelona wins, and 52 draws. In LaLiga specifically, Real Madrid have won 79 matches to Barcelona's 76.

Injury updates

Real Madrid come into the match with two defensive injuries as David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are set to miss out on the match. Given that neither has been among the first-choice options in the back line, that only hurts the strength of the Madrid bench more than anything.

For Hansi Flick's Barcelona, it's quite a different story as he's missing four starters. Joan Garcia and Marc Andre ter Stegen are both out, leaving him with his third-choice keeper, and both Gavi and Dani Olmo are missing from the midfield, while the attack will be down Lewandowski and Raphinha. That forces an entire rethink in the Barcelona attack, where Yamal and Marcus Rashford will be key to Barcelona's performance here.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marcus Rashford, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres

Player to watch

Marcus Rashford, Barcelona: Without Lewandowski, all eyes will be on Rashford's performance. Since joining from Manchester United during the summer, he has been finding his form with five goals and six assists in only 12 appearances. Popping up on the left wing or as a striker, Rashford has added to Flick's depth, keeping the team afloat during their current injury crisis. Coming into facing Real Madrid in form, the pressure will be on Rashford to add to his goal tally. Flick has had faith in the English forward and it has paid off, but he'll need more to keep things going.

Prediction

Barcelona's injuries will prove to be too much to overcome in this match. Real Madrid are a team that can beat the offside trap which sets things up for Mbappe to score a brace in his home stadium. Opening up a five-point lead atop LaLiga with a win, this will be step one to Real Madrid's eventual title win as Xabi Alonso's team are well and truly back. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1