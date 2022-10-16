First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. The top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Oct. 16 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 16 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid TV and live stream: ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid +123; Draw +260;; Barcelona +210 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real Madrid: Los Blancos are looking fairly good and feeling good entering this game, but they look set to be without Thibaut Courtois due to his sciatic problem. It was unclear if he would make it for this game, and while it isn't official yet, reports suggest that he won't be available. He's been out since Sept. 29. Otherwise, things are looking up. It's only natural to wonder how Antonio Rudiger will be after his gruesome face injury against Shakhtar Donetsk, but wearing a mask and playing won't be anything new to him.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Barcelona: Barca had been dealing with injuries to their top three center backs, and while Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen continue to recover, Barca will be getting back Jules Kounde for El Clasico. That's a big one because he can play next to Eric Garcia and greatly boost the backline. Otherwise, Memphis Depay continues to deal with thigh problems, but his minutes were always going to be limited anyways with Xavi having much better options to use in attack.

Prediction

Los Blancos get a goal in each half and take command of the title race. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Barcelona 1