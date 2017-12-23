El Clasico: Messi loses shoe, serves up assist that shouldn't have counted anyway

Real Madrid lost El Clasico, and the only thing Barcelona lost was one of Lionel Messi's shoes. Barca's 3-0 victory at Real in La Liga on Saturday was a day to remember for the visiting fans, and for any spectator that watched closely, especially on the third goal. Messi assisted Aleix Vidal late to complete the dominant scoreline, and Messi actually got the assist with one shoe. After a challenge from Marcelo down on the touchline where the ball appeared to go out of bounds, Messi went on goal with no right shoe and still managed to get the job done. Take a look:

Vidal turns in @FCBarcelona's third after @TeamMessi mesmerizes with "more twists and turns than a cheap garden hose" #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/ilMA7GU5u1 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

Now, that shouldn't have counted after the ball right before that was out of bounds yet not called, but the game was pretty much over by then anyway. So thanks to the lineman for giving us a funny highlight of a one-shoe Messi dominating. Still don't believe he did it with one shoe? Here's your proof.

A shoeless Messi punished a helpless Real Madrid. Getty Images