El Clasico: Messi loses shoe, serves up assist that shouldn't have counted anyway
What can't this guy do? This assist will be remembered for years
Real Madrid lost El Clasico, and the only thing Barcelona lost was one of Lionel Messi's shoes. Barca's 3-0 victory at Real in La Liga on Saturday was a day to remember for the visiting fans, and for any spectator that watched closely, especially on the third goal. Messi assisted Aleix Vidal late to complete the dominant scoreline, and Messi actually got the assist with one shoe. After a challenge from Marcelo down on the touchline where the ball appeared to go out of bounds, Messi went on goal with no right shoe and still managed to get the job done. Take a look:
Now, that shouldn't have counted after the ball right before that was out of bounds yet not called, but the game was pretty much over by then anyway. So thanks to the lineman for giving us a funny highlight of a one-shoe Messi dominating. Still don't believe he did it with one shoe? Here's your proof.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona beats Real in El Clasico
A strong second half carried Barca to victory and give them full control of La Liga
-
WATCH: Ronaldo's rare blunder vs. Barca
He couldn't believe it, and neither could the world
-
Man. United vs. Leicester preview
Man. United hopes to stay in the title conversation
-
Tottenham vs. Burnley preview
Spurs hope to get back into the top six, and closer to the top four
-
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth preview
City looks to keep its big lead atop the league
-
How to watch El Clasico on fuboTV
The big match is set for Saturday morning
Add a Comment