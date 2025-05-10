The final edition of El Clasico this season is poised to be a consequential one, as just four points separate Barcelona and Real Madrid with four games to go in La Liga's title race.

Barcelona will be the favorites considering their track record in this season's Clasicos, beating Real Madrid on three previous occasions and outscoring their rivals 12 to four along the way. Their dramatic 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, though, raises questions about their ability to respond quickly enough and in a match as important as this one.

Another complicating factor in this one, though, is that neither team will be at full strength. While Real Madrid will be without Antonio Rudiger as he serves a six-match ban after throwing an object at the referee at the end of the Copa del Rey final, Barcelona will not have a fully fit Robert Lewandowski as he returns from a short-term injury and the same is true for Alejandro Balde.

How to watch El Clasico, odds

Date : Sunday, May 11 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, May 11 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

TV: ESPN

ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -110; Draw +300; Real Madrid +240

"As starters, I don't think the moment is right for them," Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said in his pre-match press conference on Saturday. "Ferran [Torres] in attack and Gerard [Martin] at left-back are doing very good. When you see Gerard, how he's playing in a semifinal of the Champions League, it's really great. [Marc] Casado is also available. But we have to take care. We have three more league matches after Madrid. Tomorrow is more for them to come on in the second half."

The scenario leaves both managers with a lot to consider, especially with La Liga's top prize at stake.

Here's a look at the predicted lineups for the final Clasico of the season.

Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Ferran Torres

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe