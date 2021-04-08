El Clasico is set for Saturday with so much at stake as both Real Madrid and Barcelona aim to jump first-place Atletico Madrid to put themselves in position to win La Liga. As with any season, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, both teams are expected to be shorthanded for this match -- Real more so than Barca.

After the backline issues the team faced against Liverpool in the Champions League, they look set to be without their duo of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane again for this tasty showdown under the lights at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

But ahead of the game, what is status of some of the key players and who will miss due to suspension? Here's what to know.

You can watch the match live on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).

Barcelona

Out

Philippe Coutinho (knee)

Ansu Fati (knee)

Questionable

Sergi Roberto (muscular)

Gerard Pique (knee)

Suspensions

None

Real Madrid

Out



Sergio Ramos (calf)

Dani Carvajal (hamstring)

Raphael Varane (COVID)

Questionable

Eden Hazard (muscular)

Suspensions