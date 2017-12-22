El Clasico: Ronaldo, an injury concern, trains alone ahead of Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

The superstar is in a race to work his way back from a calf injury in time for the big game

Concerns of Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness ahead of Saturday's El Clasico against Barcelona have increased as the superstar attacker has trained alone this week. On Thursday, the Portuguese player, who is nursing a calf injury, again trained by himself, just two days before the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to MarcaReal Madrid posted a video of Ronaldo training on Twitter, and he looks just fine.

The expectation is for Ronaldo to start the match, which comes against an undefeated Barcelona and with plenty on the line. Barca is first with 42 points, while Real is fourth with 31 points. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

