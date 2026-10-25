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El Clasico score: Live updates as Lamine Yamal's Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid square off

Arguably the world's best soccer rivalry writes its latest chapter on Sunday

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It's time for an epic clash in LaLiga as Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in El Clásico. This is always a game that has a significant impact on the title, but with Barcelona having a perfect nine wins from nine matches in domestic play, this is one that could have larger implications than usual, as Real Madrid could fall nine points behind their rivals in the title race with a loss in the match. In José Mourinho's first Clásico since 2013, he's looking to get Real Madrid back to their best in his second stint as manager of the club, but he'll have to face the best attack in the world as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have combined to score a whopping 20 goals in only nine games.

While Kylian Mbappé has been doing his part in leading the Real Madrid attack with eight of his own, and the defense has allowed the second-fewest goals with only nine, this attack will be unlike anything that Real Madrid has seen this season. It will make for great soccer, though, as no matter what happens, it'll be a crucial result between the two rivals.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain
TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)
Odds: Barcelona -157; Draw +475; Real Madrid +300

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Can Yan Diomande keep his form going?

The Real Madrid man has been coming into his own since the international break with a goal contribution in four consecutive games and a goal and an assist in two straight. His ball control is something which could cause fits for Barcelona in this match. 

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Cucurella, Huijsen, Jonate, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Silva, Diomande, Bellingham, Guler, Mbappe

Chuck Booth
October 25, 2026, 7:44 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 3:44 pm EDT
 
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Why is this match so important?

In the past 20 seasons, only twice has one of the duo won LaLiga after trailing by more than six points while playing the same number of games as in the 2006-07 season. Real Madrid were able to overcome an eight-point deficit, and in the 2024-25 season, Barcelona overcame a 10-point deficit. Given the strength of Hansi Flick's attack, even if Real Madrid have been performing well in their own right, this is a must-win game for Jose Mourinho's men.

Here's why the LaLiga race is probably over if Barcelona beat Real Madrid in El Clasico
Chuck Booth
Here's why the LaLiga race is probably over if Barcelona beat Real Madrid in El Clasico
Chuck Booth
October 25, 2026, 7:30 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 3:30 pm EDT
 
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How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain
TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)
Odds: Barcelona -157; Draw +475; Real Madrid +300

Chuck Booth
October 25, 2026, 7:13 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 3:13 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

It's Clasico time as Barcelona will look to bounce back from suffering their first loss of the season in Champions League play with a chance to go nine points clear of their rivals in the league. With a rotated Madrid side, Jose Mourinho will look to overtake Barca, but with this match taking place at the Camp Nou, the Galacticos will need a special performance.

Chuck Booth
October 25, 2026, 7:13 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 3:13 pm EDT
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