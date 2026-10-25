El Clasico score: Live updates as Lamine Yamal's Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid square off

It's time for an epic clash in LaLiga as Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in El Clásico. This is always a game that has a significant impact on the title, but with Barcelona having a perfect nine wins from nine matches in domestic play, this is one that could have larger implications than usual, as Real Madrid could fall nine points behind their rivals in the title race with a loss in the match. In José Mourinho's first Clásico since 2013, he's looking to get Real Madrid back to their best in his second stint as manager of the club, but he'll have to face the best attack in the world as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have combined to score a whopping 20 goals in only nine games.

While Kylian Mbappé has been doing his part in leading the Real Madrid attack with eight of his own, and the defense has allowed the second-fewest goals with only nine, this attack will be unlike anything that Real Madrid has seen this season. It will make for great soccer, though, as no matter what happens, it'll be a crucial result between the two rivals.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

Odds: Barcelona -157; Draw +475; Real Madrid +300