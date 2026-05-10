El Clasico score: Barcelona blank Los Blancos with early goals, clinch LaLiga title in style

Barca won 2-0 to clinch the league title for the 29th time

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Barcelona have won LaLiga in the best way possible, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid. It's the 29th LaLiga title that the club has ever lifted, which still trails Real Madrid's 36, but it's also the second consecutive title that Barcelona have won under Hansi Flick. Being able to win the league and dominate their rivals at the same time is a sweet moment for Barca, and they left no doubt.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with an unbelievable free kick before Ferran Torres scored to put the match out of sight only 18 minutes in. Real Madrid were toothless during the match and never put up much of a fight, as the only time that they had the ball in the back of the net via Jude Bellingham, it was ruled out due to being offside.

Capping off a week where there was fighting in the Real Madrid dressing room and when manager Alvaro Arbeloa's time in charge of the club could be coming to an end, this Clasico showed the gap that exists between these two squads. Barcelona were able to get the job done, supporting Flick and holding a moment of silence following the death of his father early on Sunday morning.

Not able to celebrate winning the title last season at the Camp Nou due to the stadium undergoing renovations, this is a title that is quite meaningful for Flick and the club, especially being able to clinch it in this way over their rivals. The power has shifted in LaLiga to Barcelona, with them currently leading by 14 points, and if they win out, they could also earn 100 points on the season while also managing injuries. 

Lamine Yamal wasn't available for this match as the young winger is out for the remainder of the season due to injury, although he's still expected to represent Spain at the World Cup. Raphinha also made his own return to the pitch after injuring his hamstring in early April. Flick has been able to balance all of that while still leading his team to the league title. While Barcelona will have wanted to do better in Copa Del Rey and Champions League play, it's not easy to win back-to-back titles, so this is still an occasion to celebrate.

Big decisions on the horizon

With Robert Lewandowski set to leave at the end of the season and Rashford only on loan from Manchester United, Barcelona will have upcoming decisions to make to ensure that they can win three consecutive LaLiga titles. They've had to manage financial instability to register players, and while moving back into the Camp Nou will help finances by being able to sell more tickets in a larger venue, it's unknown exactly what kind of players that Barcelona will be able to recruit, but as they chase a Champions League title, more will be needed. Flick has brought stability to the club, and this was a week that showed that, in comparison to facing Real Madrid and even playing home games in three different stadiums this season. He was able to lead the club to an unbeaten 18 wins in 18 home matches.

Decisions will also need to be made at Real Madrid, where a petition to get Kylian Mbappe out of the club is growing despite his scoring prowess. As Barcelona get further ahead in LaLiga, the pressure on Real Madrid rises, especially as club president Florentino Perez will make swift decisions if needed. Rumors of a Jose Mourinho return to the club swirl, but it's clear that something isn't right in Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti was able to unite the squad and keep things under wraps, but those issues have bubbled up despite the depth. Mbappe's arrival was supposed to signal a Madrid era of dominance, but that has yet to arrive at this stage. It can still come in the future, but who the next manager is will be so important because the only dominance has been coming from Barcelona instead of their rivals.

Barcelona has even opened an era of dominance in Clasicos, winning six of the last seven matches against Real Madrid, and Yamal has now won more LaLiga titles than Cristiano Ronaldo despite only being 18. Yamal has lifted the league title three times, while Ronaldo only did it twice. It's a stat that doesn't feel real, but it's also one that shows that Barcelona probably haven't reached the peak of their powers. Seven players age 25 or younger started this Clasico for Barcelona, and with more time under Flick, they're all improving at a rapid rate. This team didn't even have Raphinha or Yamal in the starting XI but had no issues toppling their rivals as they look capable of remaining at the top while Real aim to become competitive once again.

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Barcelona are champions again

Barcelona were able to win the league as Hansi Flick has now lifted back-to-back LaLiga titles as manager of Barcelona. There was only one squad on the pitch as they faced Real Madrid, as this youthful Barcelona squad are beginning to reach the peaks of their powers. It was a game that showcased the gap between them and their rivals, as Real Madrid will have plenty to figure out to get back to the top of LaLiga.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:58 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:58 pm EDT
 
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A yellow to Alexander-Arnold

After pushing Raphinha, the Real Madrid right back was carded. Raphinha also gets a yellow for his own antics as the rivalry side of this match is coming out in the second half of play.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:47 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:47 pm EDT
 
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A short bench does no favors

So far, Real Madrid have only made two changes, bringing on Thiago Pitarch and Franco Mastantuono; meanwhile, Barcelona are on their fourth change, bringing on Robert Lewandowski and Marc Bernal. With Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, and Rodrygo all unavailable, Alvaro Arbeola has limited options in who to bring on with only 22 minutes remaining in the clash.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:44 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:44 pm EDT
 
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Bellingham scores but it won't count

Five Real Madrid players were in offside positions during the goal, which would've been much needed for Los Blancos. But now changes are coming for Barcelona as Raphinha makes his return to the pitch, entering for Marcus Rashford. Dani Olmo is also going out as he's on a yellow card for Frenkie De Jong.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:29 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:29 pm EDT
 
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Almost the 60 minute mark

Not much has changed in the match as it's all Barcelona on the offensive. If not for Courtois in net, this could be quite a crooked score, but it feels like if there is another goal, it will come from Barcelona as they are closer to lifting LaLiga by the minute.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:25 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:25 pm EDT
 
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We have a coming together

Frustration is building after a late challenge by Raul Asencio. The Real Madrid defender does receive a tellow, but it didn't escalate from there as the coming together by both teams was well contained.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:17 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:17 pm EDT
 
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Back underway

After a flat first half from Real Madrid, there have been no changes at halftime, but they'll need something different as Barcelona are only 45 minutes from clinching LaLiga as things stand. 

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 8:11 PM
May. 10, 2026, 4:11 pm EDT
 
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Party time in Barcelona?

We're almost at halftime, and Real Madrid only have one shot on target in the entire match. Possession has been even, but when it comes to possession in dangerous areas, Barcelona have had a clear advantage in the first half as they march toward a second consecutive LaLiga title.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:50 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:50 pm EDT
 
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How'd he miss that?

Gonzalo Garcia had a gaping net in front of him but drove the ball wide, missing a massive chance.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:28 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:28 pm EDT
 
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Could Barcelona run this up?

This time it's Ferran Torres, and Barcelona leads by two goals within 18 minutes. It's been a rough week for Real Madrid, and it is set to get worse if they can't defend in this clash. It's been all Barcelona, but Real Madrid need a rethink already. 

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:23 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:23 pm EDT
 
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TAKE A BOW MARCUS RASHFORD

It's a wonderful free kick from the Englishman; he already had a bright start to the match, and he has now found the back of the net. As things stand, Barcelona will win LaLiga today.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:14 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:14 pm EDT
 
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It's a fast start

There isn't a goal yet, but it has been an end-to-end match with chances on either side. Marcus Rashford wants a penalty after an early challenge but he won't get one. When Barcelona are on the offensive, they're looking for the Englishman to get things going.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:11 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:11 pm EDT
 
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Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 0 (2H)

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:07 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:07 pm EDT
 
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Here we go

The ball has been kicked, and the Clasico is underway!

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 7:06 PM
May. 10, 2026, 3:06 pm EDT
 
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Prediction

Despite Real Madrid's best efforts, a win away at Barcelona will be a tall task as the defense will crumble under the relentless attacking pressure that Hansi Flick's team can produce during a match.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 6:45 PM
May. 10, 2026, 2:45 pm EDT
 
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We have lineups

Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe will start the match on the bench for their respective teams, but we have some strong lineups for El Clásico.

Barcelona: Joan García, Eric García, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Gavi, Pedri, Fermín López, Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Fran García, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior, Gonzalo García

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 6:41 PM
May. 10, 2026, 2:41 pm EDT
 
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How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, odds

  • Date: Sunday, May 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Odds: Barcelona -155; Draw +363; Real Madrid +328
Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 6:16 PM
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Hello and welcome

It's El Clásico day, a glorious day in soccer. Even with how dysfunctional Real Madrid's week has been, they still can't be counted out of this match. It's a clash where form goes out the window, but if one thing can be expected, there will be goals between the two sides. Real Madrid won't want a situation where Barcelona can celebrate winning LaLiga in front of them, but the only way to avoid that fate is by securing a victory.

Chuck Booth
May 10, 2026, 6:10 PM
May. 10, 2026, 2:10 pm EDT
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