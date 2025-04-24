The latest edition of El Clasico will take place in Seville on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final, which is set to be the most star-studded match of the weekend thanks to the talented rosters both Real Madrid and Barcelona boast. Neither side will be at full strength for Saturday's final, with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga on the list of players ruled out through injury. Each team, though, still has plenty of top-tier talent to call upon in a variety of positions, and the stylistic approaches of both managers sets up for a fascinating tactical matchup that forces the question – where does each team have the edge on the pitch?

Though Barcelona have dominated this series so far this season, both sides will like their chances in different categories on the pitch thanks to the stars who are available in attack and defense. The onus may still be on Real Madrid to outdo an impressive Barcelona side for the first time this campaign, but they may have an edge in certain categories that gives them a chance in Saturday's game.

Ahead of the latest Clasico, here's a position-by-position breakdown of which team has the advantage on the field.

How to watch El Clasico, odds

Date : Sunday, April 26 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, April 26 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio de La Cartuja -- Seville, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona +105; Draw +280; Real Madrid +200

Goalkeeper: Real Madrid

This is perhaps the easiest judgment call to make in any category and maybe even Real Madrid's greatest strength of all. Thibaut Courtois has been a game-changer for Los Blancos for years now, mixing in the reliability of a top-tier goalkeeper with showstopping moves up his sleeve thanks to his 6-foot-7 frame. His performances are in contrast to Wojciech Szczesny, who may have beaten Inaki Pena to a starting role at Barcelona while Marc-Andre ter Stegen recovers from injury, but he has been error-prone since he came out of retirement to help Hansi Flick's side. The list of mistakes includes a red card in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, making him an unreliable choice in goal, who generally survives his blips because his teammates can usually outscore the opposition by a healthy margin.

Defenders: Barcelona

This is arguably the category in which both teams are most evenly matched, with their nearly identical defensive records in La Liga indicating as much. The fact that Real Madrid have been hit with some injuries in this category this season has not helped matters, but as things stand, Barcelona may have the slight edge in this position. Both sides currently have one young player playing alongside a more experienced teammate at center back, and it's hard not to argue that Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi is ahead of Real Madrid's Raul Ascensio at this point in time. Real Madrid also seem somewhat unresolved in their outside back roles, partially through their injury issues, while Barcelona's Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde have held their own and even played a helping hand in the attacking effort in a noticeable way this season.

Midfielders: Barcelona

The midfield is where Barcelona's greatest strengths lie, thanks in large part to teen sensation Lamine Yamal. He's not the only reason Hansi Flick's side does well in the middle of the park, though – they have a wide range of players who have made a big impact this season, including regulars like Fermin Lopez and even the sometimes out-of-favor Frenkie de Jong. Though the opposition benefits from Jude Bellingham's strong form, Real Madrid have still been unable to replace Toni Kroos and have struggled at times while playing an aging Luka Modric. Success in the midfield will likely be the focal point of Barcelona's approach, especially against an opponent that has struggled to move the ball well in some high-profile matches this season, and it may just be a winning strategy, too.

Forwards: Real Madrid

There's an argument to be made for both sides at full strength, but it is hard to know how Barcelona will fare without Lewandowski, who has scored 40 goals across all competitions this season. Raphinha and Ferran Torres will undoubtedly be a big help with 30 and 17 goals, respectively, this season, but in such circumstances, it is hard not to argue that there's a chance for Real Madrid's front three of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to put on a display. This season has been full of ups and downs for them, too, but the trio have scored a combined 68 goals so far and are hard to beat at their best.