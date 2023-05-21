Twelve people have died with many more injured after supporters were crushed at a soccer game in El Salvador on Saturday.

According to National Civil Police (PNC), there was a surge of fans during the clash between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan Stadium in capital city San Salvador.

"The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS," indicated the PNC.

Francisco Alabi who is the Salvadoran health minister stated on Twitter that emergency teams transferred those hurt to hospital.

Approximately 90 people of various ages including children were treated for injuries with most considered "stable," according to Alabi.

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele announced that there will be an "exhaustive investigation" into the crush which will be overseen by the national police and the attorney general's office.

"Everyone will be investigated," tweeted Bukele. "Teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."

PNC video evidence showed ambulances arriving at the stadium and medics rushing to help those hurt in the incident.

Alianza and FAS are two of El Salvador's best supported teams with the former in the latest CONCACAF Champions League while Estadio Cuscatlan also hosts the Central American nation's senior soccer team.