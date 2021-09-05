Two teams coming off draws in the third-round opener of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying will meet on Sunday. Honduras will travel to Estadio Cuscatlán in Sal Salvador to take on the host country. El Salvador's scoreless draw on Thursday against the USMNT was a shocking result for the country, while Honduras also netted a draw against Canada. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.

Sunday's contest gets underway at 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador, El Salvador. Honduras is the +163 favorite (risk $100 to win $163) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Honduras vs. El Salvador odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Honduras is a +175 underdog. A draw is +180 and the over-under for total goals is 1.5.

How to watch Honduras vs. El Salvador

Date: Sunday, Sept. 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Concacaf World Cup Qualifying picks for El Salvador vs. Honduras

Before you tune in to Sunday's matchup, you need to see the El Salvador vs. Honduras picks from international soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Honduras vs. El Salvador, Green is predicting a draw and under 2.5 goals at +230 odds. Thus, he is expecting either a scoreless draw or a 1-1 final. Those two results are exactly what occurred on Thursday in the teams' respective games. El Salvador and the USMNT played to a scoreless draw, while Honduras initially had a 1-0 lead against Canada, only for the Canadians to tie it up in the second half.

The over-under for El Salvador vs. Honduras is 1.5, so it would be quite the stretch for the teams to surpass 2.5 total goals scored. They are as evenly-matched as could be, with FIFA ranking Honduras 63rd in its rankings, while El Salvador comes in at 64th. Recent results also show that one side doesn't have a clear-cut advantage over the other, as the teams split their last two head-to-head matchups, with a draw coming prior to that.

Even an expert like Green is torn on a winner which makes a draw the most appealing result to go with. "This is unlikely to be a high-scoring clash, as under 2.5 goals has paid off in eight of El Salvador's last nine games," Green told SportsLine. "It is difficult to pick a winner, so the draw looks attractive."

