The United States men's national team will see the summer international break come to a conclusion on Tuesday night with a visit to Estadio Cuscatlan to face El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League play. The Americans are undefeated this summer having beaten Morocco and drawn Uruguay in friendlies before bashing Grenada 5-0 on Friday night to kick off their Nations League campaign as they look to defend last year's title. Jesus Ferreira scored four goals in that game and will hope to keep it going in a match that figures to be a much bigger test for Gregg Berhalter's crew.

Date: Tuesday, June 14 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Cuscatlan -- San Salvador, El Salvador

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Get access now)

Odds: El Salvador +675; Draw +300; USA -245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

El Salvador: La Selecta just played Grenada in two matches and couldn't beat them in both, which is very telling. After winning 3-1 at home, they could only draw Grenada 2-2 away in what is a concerning result, needing a penalty kick and a late goal to salvage a point. Repeating that form here will likely see them struggle to get anything from this match. The defense has to be cleaner and smarter or they'll likely have a long night against a speedy U.S. attack.

USMNT: Berhalter announced on Monday that Ethan Horvath will start in goal, and it's a big opportunity for the player who played such a big role against Mexico when this team won the Concacaf Nations League last summer. After not getting too much playing time with Nottingham Forest, he's got a chance to really cement himself as probably the third goalkeeper, though Sean Johnson has helped his cause lately as well. The issue will be whether El Salvador can create enough to truly threaten him in goal. Expect plenty of rotation otherwise for this squad as Berhalter aims to get a look at as many players as he can.

Prediction

It's going to be ugly, sloppy and at times probably hard to watch. That's just life in Concacaf sometimes, but an electric atmosphere should help the home team to be hungry after a let down last time out. El Salvador knows they can get something from this game, and I think they will just barely. Pick: USMNT 1, El Salvador 1