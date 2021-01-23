Barcelona face a crucial match in La Liga on Sunday, needing a win at Elche to stay within striking distance of league leaders Atletico Madrid. Barca enter the game on a three-match winning streak and have a league-high 37 goals scored in 18 games. Elche are battling relegation, and a win will take them out of the drop zone.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Jan. 24

: Sunday, Jan. 24 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero -- Elche, Spain

: Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero -- Elche, Spain TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -275; Draw +400; Elche +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: This would normally be a walk in the park for Barca, but they've been inconsistent this season and will also not have Lionel Messi who is set to begin serving a two match suspension. So, anything can happen. Barca's defense has conceded in three of their last four league clashes. As long as the backline can limit mistakes and not get caught watching attackers as they so often do, they'll be more than set up to take all three points from Elche.

Elche: The big problem for Elche is that they are averaging under a goal per game. They lack talent in attack but also fails to create quality chances. While Barca's defense has been inconsistent, they must take advantage of the few opportunities they get. Expect them to sit back and aim to go on the counter.

Prediction

Antoine Griezmann continues his form as Barca win easily. Pick: Barca 3, Elche 0