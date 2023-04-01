FC Barcelona face Elche on Saturday for what should be a quite easy clash for the team coached by Xavi, that are currently leading the table with a 12-point advantage on Real Madrid after winning El Clasico before the international break. After 26 matches played, and with thirteen left before the end of the season, Xavi's side are well positioned to bring back the title to Barcelona four years after the last time. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date: Saturday, Apr. 1 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero -- Elche, Spain

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Elche +900; Draw +360; FC Barcelona -290 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Elche changed coach during the March international break and their new boss, the Argentine Sebastian Beccacece, will make his debut against FC Barcelona on Saturday night. That will be a very difficult start for the young tactician, as the bottom-placed side host the league leaders, but we've seen throughout this LaLiga season that shocks do happen.



There is an increasing confidence about the possible comeback of Lionel Messi to Barcelona this summer. The Argentinian star is unlikely to extend his deal with Psg beyond this summer and Barcelona are dreaming for a possible comeback two years after he surprisingly left the club. Club's vice president Rafa Yuste said on Friday: "We've been in contact with Leo Messi's camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I'd love for him to come back. For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here".

Also, Xavi added some fire to the rumour and said in the pre-match press conference: "I'd love for Leo Messi to return. It's a topic we're working on, but it doesn't just depend on me. It depends on Lionel's happiness and whether he wants to return. It's not the right time to speak about that but I'd be the first one to be very happy".

Prediction

There should not be any issue for FC Barcelona to win this match and get closer to their title win. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, Elche 0.