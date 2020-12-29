Real Madrid hit the road to take on Elche on Wednesday in La Liga midweek action. Los Merengues are sitting in second place tied on 32 points with first place crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile Elche are currently sitting in 16 place in La Liga's standings, just two spots away from regulation. A win for Real and a loss from Atletico could have Los Blancos in sole possession of first place ahead of the transfer window.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 30

: Wednesday, Dec. 30 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero

: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +150; Draw +225; Elche +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real Madrid enter midweek action red hot on a six game winning streak. Manager Zinedine Zidane has his team playing with confidence on the ball and in front of goal thanks to an impressive form from their French striker Karim Benzema. Zidane could also see potential for Eden Hazard to get minutes against a bottom table team. The recent loss of Rodrygo to injury could hurt the club, but Marco Asensio was impressive off the bench for Rodrygo last week, and Vinicius Junior could make a starting case for himself over the next few months with Rodygo out.

Elche: Winless in their last five games earning a draw in their most recent match against Osasuna, Elche have a big task ahead of them if they're to defeat a streaking Madrid side. Offensively they'll likely try to bunker and counter on a quick transition to try and play Fidel or Lucas Boye in on goal. Despite their low table standing, they're a tough defensive side that could make things difficult for Real as the visiting side likely tries to make the most of their possession.

Prediction

Real Madrid continue their winning ways and Benzema continues his goal scoring. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Elche 0.