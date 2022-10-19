La Liga leaders will meet with the team that are currently at the bottom of the Spanish first-division table on Wednesday as Real Madrid travel to Elche. It's an important match right after a successful weekend for the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti that just won El Clasico against FC Barcelona, 3-1. On Monday, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the 2022 Balon d'Or and became the eighth Real Madrid player to ever win the most prestigious individual trophy in soccer. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero -- Elche, Spain

TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Elche +900; Draw +470; Real Madrid -370 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Elche: New coach Jorge Almiron is trying to change something in his team after a very disappointing start of the season. The Spanish side are currently at the bottom of the La Liga table with zero wins after nine matches, three draws, and six defeats. The new manager needs to score as many points as possible but it won't be easy against the league's leaders who just won the match against Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid: Ancelotti's side is definitely in a totally different mood. In one week, Real Madrid managed to get closer to qualification to the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, won El Clasico and Benzema earned his hardware. Winning against Elche would give them an extra boost of motivation and keep them in first place.

Prediction

It should not be a difficult one for Real Madrid and the odds are all on the away team for Wednesday's game. Expect them to cruise. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Elche 0.