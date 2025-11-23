Real Madrid need to react after Barcelona's 4-0 win on Saturday against Athletic Club as the Blaugrana are currently tied on points with Xabi Alonso's team. The Blancos will visit Elche on Sunday and Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso knows they need to perform ahead of a busy week of Champions League soccer, as he underlined in the pre-match press conference, "That's how it is, we have to prepare for them in the same way. We know what it means to play away from home, these are matches where you play against the crowd, but the game and the preparation are the same. As a right-back, we've used this break with Trent Alexander-Arnold to train more and get him back to full fitness after his injuries. Valverde can still play there, but having Trent in better shape gives us more options in that position. It's not just him, there are other options such as Militao, who played there the other day with his national team, or Asencio." Here's what you need to know about Sunday's match:

How to watch Elche vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero -- Elche

: Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero -- Elche Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Elche +619; Draw +435; Real Madrid -265

Possible lineups

Elche XI: Matias Dituro; Alvaro Nunez, David Affengruber, Victor Chust, Adria Pedrosa; Marc Aguado; Bambo Diaby, Rodrigo Mendoza, Aleix Febas, Rafa Mir; Alvaro Rodriguez.

Real Madrid XI: Andriy Lunin; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga; Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

Prediction

The team coached by Xabi Alonso need to react after the draw against Rayo Vallecano right before November's international break. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Elche 0.