Eliminated teams still playing for World Cup pride: 'We're not going to come out and roll over'

With the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, it seemed as if matchday three would produce plenty of dead rubber matches since a team can advance to the knockout stages with only three points in the group stage, since the new round of 32 means that three third-placed sides will make it to the knockouts from the group stage. But even with that heroics from teams like Curacao and Cabo Verde, more teams than expected are still alive entering the final days of the group stage, but even for those who aren't officially playing for anything,

It's a nod to the parity in the global game that so many teams are playing for something on the final day and that there were no true groups of death. Even as France, Norway, Senegal, and Iraq were drawn into the same group, if Iraq wins on the final day, they'll have a shot at advancing as a third-placed team. Turkiye, Tunisia, Panama, Haiti and Jordan have been eliminated heading into the final day, but with national pride and more on the line, they aren't going to roll over and be easy outs.

Haitian forward Derrick Etienne Jr. spoke about what this final game against Morocco means after losing to Brazil and being eliminated in Philadelphia.

"It's gonna be another tough game," Etienne Jr. said about facing Morocco. "But I don't think anyone in our locker room is going into that game with a losing mindset. I know I keep saying it, but you know, there's history to be the team that gets the first points for Haiti, and that's what we're pushing for."

The pride carried with representing a national team is something that can't be understated. For some players, they want to ensure that they're in the picture for the 2030 World Cup qualification cycle; others may be entering the twilight of their careers, and this is their final chance to represent their nations, but also, athletes are competitive.

"I'm never going to sit up here and say I don't believe in a victory," Etienne Jr. said. "So, I think all my teammates are the same way. We're not going to, we're not going to come out and roll over. I think we showed that in the second half, we're not going to just sit there and die."

With Turkiye having a disappointing World Cup despite their high expectations, it's something to take into account when the United States plays them to close out the group stage. The United States men's national team have never won all three games of the group stage at a World Cup, but Turkiye won't be a team who will just roll over for a rotated USMNT side. Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Can Uzan are all young players who will be expected to lead the side back to this stage. Disappointment can lead to major growth moments, and that's what Turkiye will be hoping for. It'll be a good moment for whoever Mauricio Pochettino chooses to select for the match.

Jordan is another side seeking their first World Cup victory. Panama will want to turn their close matches into points while facing a tough match in England, and even Tunisia, under a new coach in Herve Renard, will have something to prove. Everyone has something to play for and with six matches per day as the group stage comes to a close, it'll make for an exciting entrance into the round of 32.