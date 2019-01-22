Emiliano Sala was aboard missing plane over English Channel; search for Cardiff City player suspended overnight

Argentine professional soccer player Emiliano Sala, who just signed with Cardiff City from Nantes last week for a club-record fee, has gone missing after a small passenger plane he was on disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night, police have confirmed. The 28-year-old, who was in France saying goodbye to his former Nantes teammates, was one of two people aboard. French and British authorities are conducting a massive search for the Piper Malibu aircraft that lost radar contact off the coast of the island of Guernsey near the stormy Channel overnight. According to the BBC, Guernsey Police said there was "no trace" of the Cardiff-bound flight. Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Sala?

He's a striker who had just become Cardiff City's record signing. He scored 48 goals in 130 matches for Nantes and was signed by the Welsh club to help them produce in attack and escape relegation. Here he is tweeting his goodbyes to his teammates in France before his scheduled trip to Wales to join Cardiff.

When did the plane go missing?

The aircraft went missing over Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands over the English Channel, according to the French Civil Aviation Authority. As BBC reports, the plane left Nantes, France at 7:15 p.m. local time and was flying at 5,000 feet when it contracted air traffic control requesting descent. The plane then lost contact while at 2,300 feet and disappeared off the radar.

What's the status of the search?

Police said that 1,000 square miles had been searched by five aircrafts and two lifeboats. Horrible weather saw the search suspended last night and was resumed at 8 a.m. local time this morning. The search crew discovered "a number of floating objects in the water" and called "the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim." By Tuesday night, Guernsey police suspended search and rescue operations until sunrise Wednesday morning.

During the course of the 15-hour search, which used multiple air and sea assets from the Channel Islands, UK and France, a number of floating objects have been seen in the water. We have been unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019

A decision about an overnight search will be taken shortly — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019

There will be no further updates tonight. — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019

Cardiff responds

Ken Choo, the club's executive director and CEO released the following statement on Tuesday:

"We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team. Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation. We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire Club with Emiliano and the pilot. All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time. We continue to pray for positive news."

Nantes fans holds vigil

Nantes supporters gathered for a vigil at the Royal Palace at the heart of the French city to lay down yellow tulips in front of a fountain for Sala.

What's next?

The search continues. It's a horrible situation for all those involved, and it comes just months after a helicopter crash killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. It's hard to imagine what Sala could have experienced and what his family is going through back in Argentina at this time. We'll continue to update this story with any new developments regarding the search for Sala.