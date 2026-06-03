How Emma Hayes welcomed USWNT 'triple espresso' stars back after injury and maternity leave

After nearly two years, the U.S. women's national team's most lethal attacking line is finally reunited. The trio is back together after long periods of individual absence ahead of a pair of friendlies set to take place in Brazil. Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson, and Mallory Swanson were responsible for 10 of the team's 12 goals during the gold medal run in the 2024 Olympics.

"I'm very happy, I'm very excited to have them back, especially off the field. Their personalities are amazing to have in camp, and just, like, having my sisters back is amazing," Rodman told reporters in a press conference.

"On the field, I just feel like our connection is so good. Being able to play with them again has been really good, and I'm excited to keep doing it."

Head coach Emma Hayes gave her forwards extended time off following the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Rodman missing victory tour games for club playoff duty, and the three players each missing the final matches of that calendar year. Wilson and Swanson then announced their respective pregnancies in 2025, while Rodman managed a lingering back injury throughout.

Now the top-scoring line is back together for the first time since 2024, and while each is in a different phase of their lives, the connection that Rodman speaks of is evident between the three players.

"I feel like the team has done a lot in the time that Mal and I have been gone, but they've done a really good job of making sure that we are getting caught up and feel like when we come back into camp like we haven't missed a beat and can kind of just get back on the ground and flying, so it's been good, it's been fun, and obviously it's so good to be back with these girls," Wilson said.

The gap between time away on the pitch vs. getting reacclimated has overlapped at times. Hayes has been transparent about the staff's efforts to keep absent players in the loop and involved as much as possible to limit the curve when they return from long injuries or maternity leave. Players who have been absent from camps or not selected get access to more team context and information.

After chatting with defender Tierna Davidson, who rehabbed from an ACL injury, Hayes was inspired to get absent players more sporting resources, and refers to them as "tactical refreshers" to help get the athletes up to speed.

"Whether they're injured or not selected, they can dial in, and we do a tactical refresher, either from the last camp, which it usually is. 'This is what we did last camp. This is what we're aiming to achieve. This is what it looked like. Watch these clips. What do you see?' So we keep them up to date, or we will share with them what's coming up. That's one thing," Hayes explained.

"The second one is, we will do pre records on Huddle, so I might do like a seven minute video on how I break an opponent down inside the box, and that pre record then goes up on Huddle, and that player is then watching that, so they're in the loop like that, they then come into camp, and we will do things like team team meeting day one, but there's a pre-team meeting for those players that weren't in the last camp, there'll be another set of tactical learning," she said.

Rodman has been more available for the team in recent camps. Following an extended period of time away to manage a back injury, the winger has worked her way back to regular minutes and starts for both club and country, and acknowledges how helpful the coaching check-ins have been for reintegration back into camps.

"It's really nice because not only does it feel good to get checked in on, but it makes you feel more included when you're gone, not as isolated from the team. Emma does a really good job at not like putting pressure or too many expectations on us when we come back in, or even like in club before we came back in," said Rodman.

"I think she's really good at supporting us, and then once we're back in this environment, she takes it very slow and doesn't give us too much responsibility, and kind of just lets us get our feet under us again. I've seen that with me, and then also Soph, and Mal, and it's really amazing to see just the trust she has in us to figure it out quickly, but also just the patience as well," she said.

The three forwards are back together for another unique experience. They will face the Brazilian women's national team in Brazil. It'll be the first time the trio will face the South Americans together since the 2024 Olympic gold-medal final. It'll be an important step in the buildup towards regional Concacaf qualifiers in November, with the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup hosted in Brazil.

While any rust in the form of finishing might come with time, one thing the trio isn't worried about is chemistry. That was evident during their video press call, which included moments of laughter and a few tears over Wilson and Swanson's daughters not being in camp, with Rodman at one point consoling them, stretching across their laps and joking, "I'm your guys' baby [now]."

Swanson's comeback to the team comes last, following Wilson's return during the April friendlies against Japan, and Rodman's inclusion back in 2025. While it's been a long time, and there are new players to get acquainted with, the familiarity is already there with her Triple Espresso counterparts.

"I feel like the beauty of this team is that we all get along so well, and it's been just so fun again. This is day two for me, so it's been so fun to get to know the new faces and everyone, but I think naturally, like, we have like such a great friendship off the field, so then you can see that kind of like translate on the field," Swanson said on Triple Espresso's bond.

"But I feel like within the team, everyone gets along, and it's just been so fun just to get to know everyone and grow relationships off the field with everyone."

The games in Fortaleza and São Paulo will offer new experiences for the team and Triple Espresso. A chance to perform in facilities they're unfamiliar with as the visiting away side.

The group will kick off their first game on Saturday, June 6, before closing out the window on June 9. It'll be the final opportunity for the players to reconnect before the final international window in October, ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in November.