The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta and Lazio hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Pulisic, Gimenez and Milan to face Empoli

After a last minute goal conceded in the Derby della Madonnina and an exciting 3-1 win against AS Roma in the Coppa Italia's quarter final, Sergio Conceicao's team will face Empoli in the first Serie A game after Deadline Day, when the Rossoneri were on fire and signed four players, including new striker Santiago Gimenez who replaced Alvaro Morata and Chelsea's loan Joao Felix who already scored in his debut on Wednesday.

Date : Saturday, Feb. 8 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 8 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Computer Gross Arena -- Empoli, Italy

: Computer Gross Arena -- Empoli, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Empoli +475; Draw +250; AC Milan -150

USMNT's Christian Pulisic teams up with Mexico's Santiago Gimenez as Rossoneri look for stability Chuck Booth

Inter vs. Fiorentina

After a setback in midweek when Fiorentina beat Inter 3-0 in their restarted match played on Thursday, the Nerazzurri have to react as they are now in the second place, three points behind Antonio Conte's Napoli. After the most disappointing match of the season, Inzaghi's men will meet the same side four days later with multiple changes as the away team were not able to play with the new signings on Thursday. Will Inter react or not?

Date : Monday, Feb. 10 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Feb. 10 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro-- Milan, Italy

: San Siro-- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -220; Draw +340; Fiorentina +600

Napoli's key game

The side coached by Antonio Conte will host Udinese on Sunday for a crucial home game in Naples after Inter's defeat on Thursday. If Napoli will be able to win, they will increase their gap on the Nerazzurri ahead of the Inter game that will be played one day later in Milan.

Date : Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 9 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -240; Draw +340; Udinese +700

How to watch: Matchday 24

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Feb. 7

Como vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Feb. 8

Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. AC Milan, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Genoa, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Feb. 9

Venezia vs. AS Roma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Monza, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Cagliari vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Lecce vs. Bologna, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Udinese 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Feb. 10

Inter vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)